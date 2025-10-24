MomDoc Urges Exemption from $100,000 H-1B Visa Petition Fee to Protect Access to Women’s Healthcare in Underserved Arizona Communities

MomDoc, an Arizona women’s health network, has requested that DHS exempt healthcare employers from the proposed $100,000 H-1B visa fee. With eight of its 17 offices in underserved areas, MomDoc warns the rule would limit access to prenatal and maternal care. The group urges a national interest exemption to protect rural patients and support international physicians who fill critical OB-GYN shortages.