MomDoc Urges Exemption from $100,000 H-1B Visa Petition Fee to Protect Access to Women’s Healthcare in Underserved Arizona Communities
MomDoc, an Arizona women’s health network, has requested that DHS exempt healthcare employers from the proposed $100,000 H-1B visa fee. With eight of its 17 offices in underserved areas, MomDoc warns the rule would limit access to prenatal and maternal care. The group urges a national interest exemption to protect rural patients and support international physicians who fill critical OB-GYN shortages.
Phoenix, AZ, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PHOENIX, Ariz. — MomDoc, a privately owned network of women’s health and obstetrics practices serving communities across Arizona, has submitted a formal request to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for an exemption from the recently announced $100,000 H-1B visa petition fee proposed under the Trump administration’s September 2025 rule.
The proposed regulation, which imposes a one-time $100,000 charge on new H-1B visa petitions, aims to discourage employers from hiring foreign workers instead of Americans. However, for healthcare providers like MomDoc, who rely on internationally trained physicians to fill critical shortages in rural and underserved areas, the impact could be devastating.
“Eight of our 17 MomDoc offices are located in federally designated Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSA’s) and Medically Underserved Areas (MUAs)” said Diego Gettler, Relationship Director at MomDoc. “Physicians working under J-1 waivers and H-1B visas are often the only reason these communities have consistent access to prenatal, maternal, and reproductive care. A $100,000 fee per physician would make that access unsustainable.”
Maternal Health at Risk
MomDoc’s letter to Secretary Noem emphasizes that these international physicians are not temporary hires, they are mission-driven professionals who complete U.S. residency training and commit to serving in shortage areas for a minimum of three years. Without them, already-fragile access to maternal healthcare in parts of Arizona could collapse.
According to the American Medical Association (AMA), foreign-born physicians currently make up 23% of the active U.S. physician workforce, many of whom practice in rural or underserved regions where recruitment of domestic physicians remains difficult.
“Women’s health in these communities is already at risk due to the growing OB-GYN shortage,” Gettler added. “This proposed fee would further widen that gap, disproportionately affecting Medicaid and uninsured patients.”
Legal and Policy Uncertainty
While a federal lawsuit has been filed challenging the legality of the new fee, questions remain about whether healthcare employers or J-1 waiver physicians will be subject to the rule. Immigration attorneys note that:
The fee does not apply to existing H-1B holders or renewal petitions.
Physicians in J-1 waiver to H-1B transitions may still be exempt, pending clarification.
Federal litigation could result in the rule being suspended or overturned.
The request from MomDoc calls for a national interest exemption for healthcare employers serving HPSA and MUA regions. This request aligns with long-standing federal policy priorities, including:
Reducing maternal morbidity and mortality.
Expanding access to care in rural and underserved communities.
Supporting international medical graduates who fill vital workforce shortages.
About MomDoc
Founded in Arizona, MomDoc is a private OB-GYN practice group dedicated to providing compassionate, accessible women’s healthcare across 17 locations statewide. With offices serving both urban and rural communities, their mission is to ensure that every woman, regardless of geography or insurance status, has access to quality, comprehensive care throughout every stage of life.
Contact
MomDocContact
Sarah Bruner
4802016076
MomDoc.com
