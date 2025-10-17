Diane Merrill-Wigginton Honored as Outstanding Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kalispell, MT, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Diane Merrill-Wigginton of Kalispell, Montana, has been recognized as an Outstanding Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She will be featured in a two-page spread in the Winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
About Diane Merrill-Wigginton
Diane Merrill-Wigginton published her first novel at age 50, launching Jeweled Dagger Publishing and embarking on a prolific writing career. Her novels, known for weaving romance, suspense, and adventure, include "Angelina's Secret," "Isabella's Heart," "Olivia's Promise," "Lara's Story," and “A Compromising Position.” She is also the author of the children’s book "The Secret of One-Eyed Cogburn, the Dreaded Pirate Captain," available in English and Spanish. Her newest release, “The Magician Killer,” debuted in May and has been praised as a “smartly plotted thriller with a strong female protagonist to root for.”
Her work has received numerous honors, from the Benjamin Franklin Digital Award and Most Inspiring Author Award (International Writers Inspiring Change) to multiple Reader’s Choice and Outstanding Creator Awards, The BookFest Awards, and the International Firebird Book Award. Her children’s book has also earned the Literary Titan’s Book Award, the BookFest Spring Book Award, and the 2025 International Impact Book Award.
Diane’s path has always been marked by transformation. Born in Riverside, California, and raised in San Diego, she spent summers on her grandparents’ farm in Idaho. She met her husband Dave at a New Year’s Eve dance, and together they have a blended family of six children and eleven grandchildren. In 2017, Diane and Dave retired and moved to Kalispell, Montana, eager to begin a new adventure.
As an esteemed P.O.W.E.R. member, Merrill-Wigginton was also named a VIP Member and a Woman of the Month for August 2024 by the organization. Her story was featured in the Spring, Summer and Fall 2025 issues of the magazine.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. is an organization and online community dedicated to supporting and uplifting women professionals. Through its magazine and networking opportunities, P.O.W.E.R. provides a platform for women to mentor, inspire, and empower one another, helping members gain recognition, exposure, and practical knowledge from those who have already found success.
