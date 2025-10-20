Shaddock Development Announces the Delivery of Custer Ridge Estates in Allen, Texas
Dallas, TX, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shaddock Development announces the delivery of Custer Ridge Estates, a new residential community located at McDermott Road and Custer Road in Allen, Texas.
Custer Ridge Estates brings spacious homesites and thoughtfully designed surroundings to one of North Texas’s most desirable areas. The community offers direct access to award-winning Allen ISD schools, including Evans Elementary, Ereckson Middle School, and Allen High School, making it an ideal choice for families. In addition, residents will enjoy walking-distance access to Twin Creeks Park and the adjacent Rowlett Creek Trail system, which links Allen and Frisco.
Homes within Custer Ridge Estates will be built by Shaddock Homes, a trusted builder in North Texas known for architectural integrity and quality craftsmanship. Floor plans begin at more than 2,600 square feet, with home prices starting in the high $800,000s.
Homebuyers seeking additional information about sales, lot availability, and pricing can contact Alan Wolff, Custer Ridge Sales Manager for Shaddock Homes, at (214) 629-1083 or Alan@shaddockhomes.com.
About Shaddock Development
Shaddock Development is a leading residential developer in North Texas, committed to delivering communities that combine thoughtful land planning, quality infrastructure, and long-term value. With a portfolio of some of the region’s most sought-after neighborhoods, Shaddock Development focuses on creating communities designed for families, functionality, and lifestyle.
