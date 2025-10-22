Vispring Dallas Announces Participation in Partners Card 2025 to Support The Family Place
“Give the Gift of Sanctuary” | Vispring Dallas joins Partners Card 2025 to support The Family Place
Dallas, TX, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vispring Dallas, the British heritage brand known for its handcrafted beds made in Plymouth, England, is proud to participate in this year’s Partners Card event benefiting The Family Place, Texas’ largest family violence service agency.
From October 24 through November 2, clients who present a Partners Card at Vispring Dallas will receive 20% off their Vispring mattress purchase. Each Partners Card sold provides one night of safe shelter and supportive services to survivors of family violence, turning every purchase into an act of comfort and compassion.
“Give a night of sanctuary to a survivor of family violence when you purchase your Partners Card at Vispring Dallas — and enjoy 20% off your own sanctuary of rest,” said Sarah Bisnette, Sales & Business Development at Vispring Dallas. “Because true, restorative sleep is where healing begins.”
Partners Cards are on sale now and can be purchased directly at the link below or via the link in Vispring Dallas’ Instagram bio (@vispringdallas). The program runs for one week only — from October 24 to November 2 — and gives Dallas shoppers a chance to experience Vispring’s century-old tradition of handmade luxury while helping provide shelter to those in need.
Event Details
• What: Partners Card 2025
• When: October 24 – November 2, 2025 (Cards Available to Purchase Now)
• Where: Vispring Dallas, Dallas Design Center, 1025 N Stemmons Fwy., Ste. 610, Dallas, TX 75207
• Link to Purchase: https://familyplace.org/partners-card/purchase-now/?store=f5b2987d09f94e796e0b9fc5dfe78c9f
About Vispring
Founded in 1901 in London, England, Vispring is the original inventor of the pocket-sprung mattress, handcrafted using the finest natural materials, including British wool, horsetail, and cashmere. Each Vispring bed is made to order by master artisans, offering the pinnacle of comfort and craftsmanship to clients around the world.
About The Family Place
The Family Place empowers survivors of family violence by providing safe shelter, counseling, and life-saving support services. The organization’s annual Partners Card fundraiser has become one of Dallas’ most beloved charitable shopping events, uniting the community in support of safety and restoration.
Contact
Vispring DallasContact
Sarah Bisnette
214-252-0101
vispring.com
