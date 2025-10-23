Author James Defrese's New Audiobook, "Unity Bridge (Book One)," Centers Around Two Undercover Agents as They Work to Find the One Responsible for Sabotaging a Bridge
Recent audiobook release “Unity Bridge (Book One)” from Audiobook Network author James Defrese is a compelling novel that follows Marcus and Mikal, who are tasked by their king to go undercover after the vital bridge across the Oklib River becomes a target by criminals. But as their investigation grows, truths are revealed that will put their mission, and their homeland, in jeopardy.
Dayton, NV, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Defrese, a veteran of the US Air Force, has completed his most recent book, has completed his new audiobook, “Unity Bridge (Book One)”: a riveting tale that centers around two special agents sent by their king to investigate attacks against a bridge that will connect their homeland of Xylandria to the neighboring state of Zanderland.
Author James Defrese grew up in Canoga Park, California, and joined the United States Air Force at the age of twenty-five, where he spent a twenty-year career. He retired from the Air Force at Edwards Air Force Base, California, where he worked on base as a civilian. After retiring from his civil service job, he moved to northern Nevada, where he is now able to dedicate more time to his writing. When not writing, he spends his time working on his G scale train layout in his backyard.
“As members of the Royal Guards, Special Investigation Unit follow agents Marcus and Mikal as they go undercover to solve crimes against the country of Xylandria,” writes Defrese. “This special unit was formed by King Wilfred when unsolved major crimes started rising. In ‘Unity Bridge’, someone keeps burning down the wooden pillars that are to be used to hold up the bridge crossing the Oklib River. King Wilfred promised the citizens of the newly annexed country of Zanderland that he would build the bridge to connect the two countries into one. Marcus and Mikal, with the help of some of their fellow agents, are assigned to solve this mystery of who is sabotaging the bridge and why.
“While undercover, they pose as traveling vendors. Marcus sharpens knives, farm implements, and just about anything that requires a sharp edge. Mikal sells a variety of knives as his cover. They set up their booth in the makeshift marketplace in the town of Molenzia. From their temporary headquarters, they work on who and why someone is sabotaging the bridge. They have help from other agents that are known to them and some others who are not.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author James Defrese’s new audiobook is a thrilling tale that will leave listeners spellbound through each twist and turn of Marcus and Mikal’s search for who could be threatening the fragile peace between Xylandria and Zanderland. Brimming with imaginative world-building, “Unity Bridge (Book One)” is only the first of many adventures that will center around Marcus, Mikal, and the Royal Guard Special Investigation Unit as they solve crimes throughout the kingdom of Xylandria.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Unity Bridge (Book One)” by James Defrese through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
