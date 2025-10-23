Author James Defrese's New Audiobook, "Unity Bridge (Book One)," Centers Around Two Undercover Agents as They Work to Find the One Responsible for Sabotaging a Bridge

Recent audiobook release “Unity Bridge (Book One)” from Audiobook Network author James Defrese is a compelling novel that follows Marcus and Mikal, who are tasked by their king to go undercover after the vital bridge across the Oklib River becomes a target by criminals. But as their investigation grows, truths are revealed that will put their mission, and their homeland, in jeopardy.