Author Michael K. Hirshorne's New Audiobook, "Taking a Chance on Life," is a Moving Memoir That Reveals How One’s Challenges Can Become an Opportunity for Growth

Recent audiobook release “Taking a Chance on Life: Because a Miracle May Be Just Around the Corner” from Audiobook Network author Michael K. Hirshorne is an autobiographical self-help book designed to help listeners develop greater faith in oneself, as well as in an ever-present divine force that is constantly communicating in different ways.