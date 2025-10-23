Author Michael K. Hirshorne's New Audiobook, "Taking a Chance on Life," is a Moving Memoir That Reveals How One’s Challenges Can Become an Opportunity for Growth
Recent audiobook release “Taking a Chance on Life: Because a Miracle May Be Just Around the Corner” from Audiobook Network author Michael K. Hirshorne is an autobiographical self-help book designed to help listeners develop greater faith in oneself, as well as in an ever-present divine force that is constantly communicating in different ways.
New York, NY, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael K. Hirshorne, who currently works at a hospital as a gastroenterology administrator and became certified in community health work in 2020, has completed his new audiobook “Taking a Chance on Life: Because a Miracle May Be Just Around the Corner”: a compelling memoir that shares how the author learned to take control of his own responses to the curve balls that appeared in his life so that listeners may learn to do the same.
In “Taking a Chance on Life: Because a Miracle May Be Just Around the Corner,” author Hirshorne takes listeners on a journey of personal discovery, elaborating on how to live a life filled with joy, fulfillment and purpose. The author’s life experiences take listeners from his youth in a sleepy beach town in New Jersey, straight through to his working years at a telecommunications company in Gaithersburg, Maryland. All the while, Hirshorne demonstrates that the path to self-actualization is not a straight one, and is sometimes fraught with road-blocks, and “mis-steps.”
“Want to know how to live a life filled with joy, passion, and boundless energy? This book is the only one you’ll need,” writes Hirshorne. “Life is calling you. Are you going to answer the call?
“‘Taking a Chance on Life’ brings a fresh perspective to what’s been going on in the world today. We're coming dangerously close to a tipping point and will either destroy ourselves or evolve. It's time to arise from our slumber. Why not take that chance?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Michael K. Hirshorne’s new audiobook will help listeners stop their knee-jerk reactions to life’s circumstances, revealing how one can raise their frequency to live a life of purpose and passion.
For more information please visit: https://heaveniswithin.com/
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Taking a Chance on Life: Because a Miracle May Be Just Around the Corner” by Michael K. Hirshorne through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
