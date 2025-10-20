Street Stuff Music Announces the Release of "Music Business Stories – Book One," by Tom Cossie
Behind the glitter of the stage lights, the music business was chaos—equal parts brilliance, madness, and cutthroat deals. Tom was there for it all. At RCA Records, he promoted Elvis Presley, David Bowie, Lou Reed, and Harry Nilsson. Later, he co-founded labels, signed hitmakers like Chic, and revived publishing catalogs still thriving today.
Lehigh Acres, FL, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On October 23, 2025, Street Stuff Music presents a captivating journey into the life of a resolute teenage record collector who climbed the ladder of success in the music industry. With each rung, this remarkable ascent unveils the inspiring stories and struggles of some of the world’s most renowned artists, all of whom the author passionately helped to realize their dreams.
Fans of Elvis, Chic, Nile Rodgers, John Denver, Dolly Parton, and David Bowie along with other major artists will enjoy the revealing backstories about these icons and their management. "Music Business Stories - Book One" offers an educational chronicle of the music industry, featuring inspiring, humorous, and moving tales. Each chapter shares unique narratives that shaped these legendary artists and their journeys to gold and platinum records.
For Press Only: streetstuffmusic.com/press-release/
Contact
Street Stuff Music Inc.Contact
Jim Quinn
330-414-9552
streetstuffmusic.com
