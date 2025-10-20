Street Stuff Music Announces the Release of "Music Business Stories – Book One," by Tom Cossie

Behind the glitter of the stage lights, the music business was chaos—equal parts brilliance, madness, and cutthroat deals. Tom was there for it all. At RCA Records, he promoted Elvis Presley, David Bowie, Lou Reed, and Harry Nilsson. Later, he co-founded labels, signed hitmakers like Chic, and revived publishing catalogs still thriving today.