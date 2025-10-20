Image Specialty Partners Announces New Leadership Team Members
West Sacramento, CA, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Image Specialty Partners (“ISP”), a leading dental specialty support organization, has announced the addition of two key executives to its leadership team: Lacie Randall, a veteran in dental and healthcare marketing, and Roman Meydbray, an accomplished IT leader. Their appointments mark a strategic step in supporting ISP’s next phase of growth.
Lacie Randall is a seasoned marketing executive with deep experience driving growth and patient acquisition strategies within healthcare and specialty dental services. Prior to joining ISP, Lacie led marketing initiatives and new patient acquisitions across various specialties at Specialty Dental Partners and Marquee Dental, building on a strong foundation in the healthcare sector. Her expertise in direct-to-consumer marketing, engagement, and brand loyalty is shaped by leadership roles with prominent organizations, including the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Major League Baseball, and the National Football League—bringing a distinct and dynamic perspective to consumer-driven marketing.
Roman Meydbray is an accomplished IT leader with over a decade of experience leading global IT support and digital workplace teams. He has led large, distributed organizations across the U.S. and Europe, delivering support in complex, highly regulated healthcare and med-tech environments. Roman is known for leveraging the latest innovations in technology to build data-driven, customer-centric IT organizations that enhance user satisfaction, operational efficiency, and employee engagement.
“Lacie and Roman represent the kind of leadership that fuels the next generation of growth at ISP — curious, collaborative, and unafraid to challenge convention. We’re building a company where innovation, data, and people intersect to create real impact for doctors and patients. With their experience and mindset, we’re evolving beyond support - we’re shaping what the future of specialty dentistry looks like,” said Joel Idelson, CEO of Image Specialty Partners.
These appointments underscore ISP’s commitment to building a forward-thinking organization defined by partnership, innovation, and shared purpose. As ISP expands across the U.S., the company remains focused on delivering world-class operational support, data-driven insights, and a culture that elevates patient care, enhances the patient experience, and creates a workplace people are proud to be part of.
About Image Specialty Partners
Image Specialty Partners is a doctor-led dental support organization focused on providing comprehensive support services to specialty dental practices across the United States. With a mission to elevate patient care through operational excellence, clinical innovation, and deep doctor partnerships, Image supports practices across orthodontics, oral surgery, periodontics, and endodontics. Image is actively expanding its footprint through strategic partnerships, new affiliations, and investments in innovation that support its mission-driven growth.
Lacie Randall is a seasoned marketing executive with deep experience driving growth and patient acquisition strategies within healthcare and specialty dental services. Prior to joining ISP, Lacie led marketing initiatives and new patient acquisitions across various specialties at Specialty Dental Partners and Marquee Dental, building on a strong foundation in the healthcare sector. Her expertise in direct-to-consumer marketing, engagement, and brand loyalty is shaped by leadership roles with prominent organizations, including the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Major League Baseball, and the National Football League—bringing a distinct and dynamic perspective to consumer-driven marketing.
Roman Meydbray is an accomplished IT leader with over a decade of experience leading global IT support and digital workplace teams. He has led large, distributed organizations across the U.S. and Europe, delivering support in complex, highly regulated healthcare and med-tech environments. Roman is known for leveraging the latest innovations in technology to build data-driven, customer-centric IT organizations that enhance user satisfaction, operational efficiency, and employee engagement.
“Lacie and Roman represent the kind of leadership that fuels the next generation of growth at ISP — curious, collaborative, and unafraid to challenge convention. We’re building a company where innovation, data, and people intersect to create real impact for doctors and patients. With their experience and mindset, we’re evolving beyond support - we’re shaping what the future of specialty dentistry looks like,” said Joel Idelson, CEO of Image Specialty Partners.
These appointments underscore ISP’s commitment to building a forward-thinking organization defined by partnership, innovation, and shared purpose. As ISP expands across the U.S., the company remains focused on delivering world-class operational support, data-driven insights, and a culture that elevates patient care, enhances the patient experience, and creates a workplace people are proud to be part of.
About Image Specialty Partners
Image Specialty Partners is a doctor-led dental support organization focused on providing comprehensive support services to specialty dental practices across the United States. With a mission to elevate patient care through operational excellence, clinical innovation, and deep doctor partnerships, Image supports practices across orthodontics, oral surgery, periodontics, and endodontics. Image is actively expanding its footprint through strategic partnerships, new affiliations, and investments in innovation that support its mission-driven growth.
Contact
Image Specialty PartnersContact
Evelyn Scalora
415-816-0667
www.isp.com
Evelyn Scalora
415-816-0667
www.isp.com
Categories