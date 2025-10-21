Dell Technologies Offers the Broadest End-to-End AI Portfolio for Enterprise Workloads
A new Prowess Consulting study found that Dell Technologies provides solutions that span 12 out of 13 AI infrastructure categories analyzed, offering the broadest end-to-end AI portfolio from a single vendor. With scalable solutions, flexible consumption models, and robust security, Dell Technologies can help organizations accelerate AI adoption while maintaining control, efficiency, and resilience across environments.
Bellevue, WA, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Prowess Consulting today announced the results of a new technical research study that evaluated 13 vendors across 13 categories of AI-ready infrastructure and services. The study found that Dell Technologies provides solutions in 12 of those categories, far ahead of other vendors.
Prowess Consulting’s study highlights the Dell™ AI Factory as a key enabler of this leadership. The Dell AI Factory supports the full AI lifecycle—from planning and data preparation to model design, deployment, and ongoing management—across on-premises, multicloud, and hybrid environments. This approach helps organizations avoid vendor lock-in while integrating seamlessly with existing infrastructure.
“Dell Technologies provides a unified support structure and validated solutions that span nearly the entire AI stack,” says Kevin Provost, Account Manager at Prowess Consulting. “This simplifies planning, procurement, and deployment, helping organizations move faster and with greater confidence.”
As part of Prowess Consulting’s evaluation of the overall AI infrastructure landscape, the researchers assessed the offerings of different vendors for their ability to meet diverse enterprise needs. Prowess Consulting's research found that Dell Technologies offers flexible consumption models, including capital expenditure (CapEx) and as-a-service options, along with robust cybersecurity and cyber-resilience tools such as Dell PowerProtect™, Dell™ SafeBIOS, and Dell™ SafeID.
These findings reflect Prowess Consulting’s comprehensive evaluation of the AI infrastructure landscape, providing an impartial assessment of how Dell Technologies’ flexible consumption models and advanced security offerings position the company to meet diverse enterprise needs. By approaching the analysis independently, Prowess Consulting offers organizations valuable insights into the options available for scalable and secure AI deployment.
The findings from this study, commissioned by Dell Technologies, support a strategic approach to AI infrastructure that prioritizes breadth, flexibility, and security.
To view the full technical research study, visit: https://www.delltechnologies.com/asset/en-us/products/cross-company/industry-market/prowess-dell-provides-world-s-broadest-end-to-end-ai-portfolio-competitive-whitepaper.pdf or https://prowessconsulting.com/resources/dell-broadest-AI-portfolio/
About Prowess Consulting
Prowess Consulting has partnered with technology innovators for more than 20 years, delivering trusted, high-quality solutions and strategic expertise to support their growth and operations.
Prowess Consulting is located in Bellevue, Washington, USA. For more information, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/.
Contact
Prowess ConsultingContact
Kevin Provost
206-443-1117
https://prowessconsulting.com/contact-us
