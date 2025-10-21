Industry Veterans Are Fixing What’s Broken in Compliance Tech with Skematic's Employee Compliance Product Launch
Having seen the cracks from the inside, Skematic’s founding team is tackling the systemic flaws that have long hindered compliance officers.
New York, NY, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amid intensifying regulatory scrutiny and rising expectations for operational rigor, compliance officers are questioning whether their technology partners are helping or holding them back. Skematic, an FRT product and pioneer of the first compliance workflow system for financial services, today announced the launch of its employee code of ethics functionality.
This release brings together firm-level oversight and employee-level surveillance within a single, interconnected platform - solving a structural problem vendors have ignored for decades.
A Turning Point for Compliance Technology
“For years, compliance teams have been told they’re using ‘integrated’ systems, only to find themselves toggling between modules that don’t talk to one another,” said Rob Adler, CEO of Financial Recovery Technologies (FRT). “In an era where regulators demand demonstrable execution, not just documentation, these fragmented tools unduly burden their users. The Skematic platform changes that equation, unifying every part of the compliance program in one intelligent operating system.”
Behind this innovation is a team that’s lived these challenges firsthand. Founded by former Comply executives Brian Kesselman and Charles Steerman, the Skematic product was built to close the gap between what compliance leaders needed and what technology providers delivered. Drawing also on Kesselman’s background as a compliance operator, the team brings a rare perspective grounded in firsthand industry experience.
A Modern Alternative to Outdated Systems
Much of the fragmentation in today’s compliance technology stems from years of private equity and venture capital consolidation - separate products stitched together through M&A rather than designed to work as one. These integrations are often a byproduct of financial engineering, not product vision, leaving compliance teams with brittle connections and inconsistent user experiences.
While legacy solutions rely on patchwork integrations and decades-old technology practices, the Skematic platform started with a clean slate — purpose-built from the ground up as a truly unified system. Built with modern tools and practices, Skematic shifts the value equation back to clients.
“Legacy vendors pass along the cost of their technical debt,” explained Skematic Co-Founder Brian Kesselman. “We pass along the efficiency of modern technology.”
Built for a New Era of Scrutiny
The timing couldn’t be more critical. Compliance examinations are increasing in frequency and depth, with regulators asking not only whether firms have policies in place, but how those policies are implemented, monitored, and enforced.
“Today’s compliance officer is being held to a higher standard of proof,” said Charles Steerman, Co-Founder of Skematic. “When an examiner asks about your trade surveillance program, you need to show them how policies, certifications, and investigations all connect. Our system makes that story clear because the workflows are natively connected.”
With FRT’s Skematic platform, compliance teams can finally demonstrate - not just document - how their programs operate in practice, building trust and credibility with regulators.
About Financial Recovery Technologies
Financial Recovery Technologies (FRT) is a global technology and services firm helping institutional investors unlock operational alpha amid increasingly complex financial and regulatory environments.
FRT’s industry-leading class action platform maximizes recoveries across securities litigation and antitrust settlements worldwide through advanced eligibility analysis, claims management, and fund recovery. With the 2024 acquisition of Skematic—a purpose-built compliance management system—FRT now enables compliance teams to replace manual workflows and fragmented tools with a centralized, automated, and audit-ready framework.
Together, FRT’s solutions streamline middle- and back-office operations, helping clients meet fiduciary and regulatory obligations with greater efficiency, transparency, and control. Financial Recovery Technologies is a Cross Country Group company. Learn more at www.skematic.com.
