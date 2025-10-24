AD1 Hospitality Wins Gold at 2025 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards
Recognized in Technology Solutions Category for "Extend Your Stay" with a Click: Using SMS to Generate Additional Revenue.
Hollywood, FL, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AD1 Hospitality is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Gold Magellan Award in the Technology Solutions category at the 2025 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards for its innovative program: “Extend Your Stay with a Click: Using SMS to Generate Additional Revenue.”
The winning initiative harnesses automated text messaging technology to offer guests a seamless way to extend their stay through a single click — resulting in increased guest satisfaction and incremental revenue across AD1’s portfolio of properties.
“With hundreds of entries from across the U.S. and around the world, the Magellan Award winners represent the best in the travel industry and salute the outstanding travel professionals behind it all,” said Travel Weekly in its official announcement.
“As an operator constantly seeking tech-forward solutions that enhance both the guest experience and hotel performance, we’re honored to be recognized among the industry’s most innovative leaders,” said Jon McMillian, VP of Marketing & eCommerce at AD1 Hospitality. “This award is a testament to our team’s commitment to smart automation and meaningful guest engagement.”
The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honor outstanding achievements across all major segments of the travel industry, including Hospitality, Cruise, Airlines, Online Travel Services, Tour Operators and more. Judging is conducted by a panel of top travel professionals who evaluate entries against a standard of excellence rather than head-to-head competition.
For a full list of 2025 silver and gold winners, visit www.travelweeklyawards.com
About AD1 Hospitality
AD1 Hospitality is a fully integrated hospitality management company operating a diverse portfolio of hotels across the United States. With a focus on performance, innovation and people, AD1 specializes in acquiring, developing and managing high-performing properties across major brands including Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels. From technology-driven operations to guest-centric service strategies, AD1 Hospitality is committed to delivering exceptional value to its guests, partners and owners.
Contact
AD1 HospitalityContact
Jon McMillian
954-434-5001
www.ad1hospitality.com
Categories