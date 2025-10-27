Lemond Nutrition Joins MYOR Network to Expand Personalized Nutrition Services
Lemond Nutrition, a registered dietitian private practice in Plano, Texas, is joining MYOR, a nationwide community of registered dietitian practices committed to improving health outcomes through innovative technology and evidence-based care.
Established in 2009, Lemond Nutrition has cultivated a reputation with families and healthcare providers for its scientific and personalized approach for nutrition for prevention and treatment of health conditions. Becoming a part of MYOR is an exciting new opportunity that will allow for the same exceptional and caring care, alongside improved digital tools and engagement with better insurance networks. "This partnership creates the opportunity for Lemond Nutrition to continue to provide the trusted and personalized nutrition care the community has depended on, now with enhanced technology and expanded accessibility," said Angela Lemond, the previous co-owner of Lemond Nutrition.
Jeff and Angela Lemond, who are transitioning from ownership of the practice, will still maintain an equity interest in the company and will work with MYOR to share the best practices and quality that Lemond Nutrition has spent the past 16 years developing and employing in the nutrition field. Angela Lemond also remains a registered dietitian in the practice while shifting some energies to her counseling practice, Lemond Therapy. “We look forward to continuing to care for all of Lemond Nutrition’s patients in the Dallas area with the same high quality care that Lemond Nutrition has delivered for many years,” said Dr. Ariel Katz, CEO of MYOR.
About Lemond Nutrition
Established in 2009, Lemond Nutrition is a team of registered dietitian nutritionists devoted to improving lives through practical, evidence-based nutrition counseling. The practice serves individuals and families across all stages of life, empowering sustainable health and well-being.
About MYOR
MYOR is a national network connecting registered dietitians and dietitian practices through innovative technology and data-driven care. By integrating personalized nutrition strategies into broader healthcare systems, MYOR helps improve outcomes and is advancing the future of nutrition-based medicine.
Media Contact:
Michael Brandwein, PhD
Co-Founder
MYOR
5900 Balcones Drive
Austin, TX
512-253-1679
michael@myorcare.com
myorthrive.com
