Lumber Liquidators Announces Houston Store Relocation
Houston, TX, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lumber Liquidators, the nation’s leading specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, today announced the relocation of its Houston store to a new, convenient location at 11760 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, Houston, TX 77031. The new store will be situated adjacent to its sister company, Cabinets To Go, providing customers with an expanded and streamlined shopping experience for all their home improvement needs.
“We are thrilled to bring our Houston customers this new location,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Lumber Liquidators. “Being next to our sister company, Cabinets To Go, allows us to offer homeowners a more comprehensive selection of quality flooring and cabinetry solutions under one convenient roof. Our team is excited to continue serving the Houston community with the same commitment to value, quality, and exceptional service that our customers have come to expect.”
The new store features an updated showroom with a wide selection of hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered flooring options, as well as knowledgeable staff ready to assist customers with design inspiration, installation guidance, and product selection.
The Houston Lumber Liquidators team invites customers to visit the new location and experience the convenience of having complementary home improvement solutions side by side with Cabinets To Go.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators is the nation’s largest independent retailer of hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring. Known for its wide product selection, expert advice, and professional installation services, the company has built a reputation for making flooring projects seamless and affordable. With locations coast to coast, Lumber Liquidators is committed to helping customers find the perfect floors — at the perfect price. LumberLiquidators.Com | 1-800-HARDWOOD
Contact
