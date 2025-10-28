Lumber Liquidators Announces Houston Store Relocation

Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Houston store to 11760 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, next to its sister company, Cabinets To Go. The move offers customers a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry solutions. The new showroom features an expanded selection of hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered floors, with expert staff providing design and installation support.