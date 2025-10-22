Sandra Wagner-Wright’s Gripping New Novella Explores the Cost of Poverty in Colonial Massachusetts

In “The Life & Times of Sarah Good, Accused Witch,” historian Sandra Wagner-Wright uses multiple points of view to reimagine the Salem witch trials as they affect one powerless woman. When a patriarch loses social status, he lashes out against a mentally unstable, friendless woman. A searing look at injustice, ambition, and the real cost of being different in colonial America.