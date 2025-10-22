Sandra Wagner-Wright’s Gripping New Novella Explores the Cost of Poverty in Colonial Massachusetts
In “The Life & Times of Sarah Good, Accused Witch,” historian Sandra Wagner-Wright uses multiple points of view to reimagine the Salem witch trials as they affect one powerless woman. When a patriarch loses social status, he lashes out against a mentally unstable, friendless woman. A searing look at injustice, ambition, and the real cost of being different in colonial America.
In "The Life & Times of Sarah Good, Accused Witch," historical fiction author Sandra Wagner-Wright peels back the myth of Salem to reveal a deeper, darker truth: Sarah Good's real crime wasn't witchcraft—it was poverty.
The novella, a prequel to the Salem Stories series, begins in 1672 with two young girls—Sarah Solart Poole Good and Ann Carr Putnam—growing up in comfort in colonial Massachusetts. But their paths quickly diverge. While Ann marries into the powerful Putnam family, Sarah’s life unravels into homelessness and mental instability.
By 1692, the Putnams’ family fortunes have soured. Disinherited by his father, Thomas Putnam, the Younger, stews in resentment and failure. When his daughter Ann begins to suffer mysterious fits, Putnam seizes the opportunity to protect his daughter while reclaiming his social position. He accuses Sarah Good and two others of practicing witchcraft, and ignites a frenzy of fear in Salem, Massachusetts.
What follows is a chilling portrait of how insecurity and desperation can twist into vengeance. The witchcraft charge was never about magic—it was rooted in power, driven by fear, and used as a tool to punish the vulnerable.
This historically grounded narrative has already captivated early readers/critics:
“Disturbing and historically rich.” —Kirkus
“…deeply moving and profoundly unsettling. Sandra Wagner-Wright breathes life into one of the most tragic figures of the Salem witch trials...” —Seattle Book Review
“Wagner-Wright vividly captures the panic and mania that invade Salem, and tragic figures such as Sarah illustrate the power of fear and greed when directed at society’s most vulnerable.” —BookLife by Publishers Weekly
“…meticulous and fascinating... accessible and endlessly interesting…” —Readers’ Favorite
As with her previous works, Wagner-Wright draws from original documents and overlooked details to create a fully immersive experience. With a PhD in history and a career spent teaching women’s and global history at the University of Hawai‘i, Wagner-Wright is uniquely positioned to challenge long-held narratives. This is her sixth historical fiction novel.
Published by Wagner-Wright Enterprises and distributed by Bublish, Inc., “The Life & Times of Sarah Good, Accused Witch” is available now on all major online retailers in eBook ($0.99) and paperback ($14.99). For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact Sandra Wagner-Wright at www.sandrawagnerwright.com. To learn more about Bublish and its services, visit www.bublish.com.
About the Author:
Sandra Wagner-Wright is an accomplished author of historical fiction, specializing in stories of strong women at pivotal moments in history. She holds a PhD in history and taught at the University of Hawai‘i before turning to writing full time.
About the Author:
Sandra Wagner-Wright is an accomplished author of historical fiction, specializing in stories of strong women at pivotal moments in history. She holds a PhD in history and taught at the University of Hawai‘i before turning to writing full time.
Categories