DSV Announces Strategic Transition of USA Truck
Van Buren, AR, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DSV announces that, following the acquisition of USA Truck via DB Schenker, it has completed a strategic review and determined that USA Truck’s operations are not an optimal fit within DSV’s asset-light business model and will initiate a sales process of USA Truck.
DSV will maintain ownership of USA Truck during the transition period, ensuring an orderly process. This approach allows DSV to focus on its core strategic priorities while preserving continuity for USA Truck customers and employees.
“For more than four decades, USA Truck has stood on a foundation built by dedicated people and enduring relationships. While change is a part of growth, our commitment to each other and to the customers we serve remains steadfast. I’m deeply grateful for the strength, loyalty, and professionalism that define this team and am excited to see this team deploy their experiences to take our customers, suppliers and fellow team members forward,” says George Henry IV, CEO of USA Trucking.
During this interim period, USA Truck will continue to operate independently under its existing leadership structure, maintaining its long-standing customer relationships and operational stability. Both companies are working closely to ensure that the transition is seamless, with customer commitments and employee engagement remaining top priorities throughout the process.
“We want to sincerely thank the team at USA Truck for their professional approach and collaboration. The relationships we’ve built remain strong and grounded in mutual respect. While USA Truck may not fully align with DSV’s asset-light business model, these connections are valuable and will continue to have a positive impact as both organizations as we move forward,” says Rene Harboe, CEO Americas for DSV Road.
As a consequence of this decision, USA Truck will not be included in DSV’s Q3 2025 financial results.
DSV will maintain ownership of USA Truck during the transition period, ensuring an orderly process. This approach allows DSV to focus on its core strategic priorities while preserving continuity for USA Truck customers and employees.
“For more than four decades, USA Truck has stood on a foundation built by dedicated people and enduring relationships. While change is a part of growth, our commitment to each other and to the customers we serve remains steadfast. I’m deeply grateful for the strength, loyalty, and professionalism that define this team and am excited to see this team deploy their experiences to take our customers, suppliers and fellow team members forward,” says George Henry IV, CEO of USA Trucking.
During this interim period, USA Truck will continue to operate independently under its existing leadership structure, maintaining its long-standing customer relationships and operational stability. Both companies are working closely to ensure that the transition is seamless, with customer commitments and employee engagement remaining top priorities throughout the process.
“We want to sincerely thank the team at USA Truck for their professional approach and collaboration. The relationships we’ve built remain strong and grounded in mutual respect. While USA Truck may not fully align with DSV’s asset-light business model, these connections are valuable and will continue to have a positive impact as both organizations as we move forward,” says Rene Harboe, CEO Americas for DSV Road.
As a consequence of this decision, USA Truck will not be included in DSV’s Q3 2025 financial results.
Contact
DSVContact
Stephan Ghisler-Solvang
+45 61229392
dsv.com/en-us
Stephan Ghisler-Solvang
+45 61229392
dsv.com/en-us
Multimedia
Categories