Depo IQ Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

Depo IQ, a leader in AI solutions for insurers and SIUs, has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program. The partnership connects Depo IQ’s fraud-detection and decision-support technology with leading insurers, helping them analyze depositions and EUOs to uncover fraud, reduce leakage, and accelerate claims handling.