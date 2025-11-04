Depo IQ Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program
Depo IQ, a leader in AI solutions for insurers and SIUs, has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program. The partnership connects Depo IQ’s fraud-detection and decision-support technology with leading insurers, helping them analyze depositions and EUOs to uncover fraud, reduce leakage, and accelerate claims handling.
Saint George, UT, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Depo IQ, a leading provider of AI solutions that help insurers and Special Investigation Units (SIUs) detect fraud and prioritize high-risk claims, announced that the company has joined the Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards program, an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best leverage them.
John Sanchez, CEO of Depo IQ, said: “We’re honored to join the Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards program. This collaboration connects our technology with industry leaders and accelerates our mission to provide insurers with AI-powered decision support, helping them fight fraud and manage claims more effectively.”
Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire customers.
Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist of Guidewire, said: “Depo IQ is a great example of the pragmatic innovation we champion in the Insurtech Vanguards program. They bring AI-powered decision support to a critical spot in the claims process, turning previously untapped testimony into practical signals that help SIUs triage more claims and reduce fraud leakage. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the Insurtech Vanguards program and connect this capability with carriers across the Guidewire community.”
As reported by Deloitte (K. Kamalapurkar, N. Sharma, M. Canaan, 2025, April 4, Property and casualty carriers can win the fight against insurance fraud, Deloitte.com), fraud leakage can cost insurers billions each year. Depo IQ’s AI platform provides decision support by analyzing depositions and Examinations Under Oath (EUOs), helping carriers uncover hidden fraud, act faster on high-risk claims, and pay only what they owe.
About Depo IQ Inc.
Depo IQ provides AI-powered decision support for insurers and Special Investigation Units (SIUs), transforming depositions and Examinations Under Oath (EUOs) into actionable insights. Processing thousands of cases each month, the platform helps insurers act faster, reduce unnecessary payments, and improve operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.depoiq.com.
