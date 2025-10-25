Macnaught USA Showcases Australian-Made Lubrication Innovation at AAPEX 2025
Macnaught USA will showcase its Australian-made lubrication and fluid handling products at AAPEX 2025, November 4–6 at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Highlighting the innovative BOP (Battery Operated Oil Pump), Macnaught demonstrates how its solutions deliver efficiency, safety, and reliability in dispensing ATF, DEF, coolants, and oils from 5, 16, and 55-gallon containers.
Tampa, FL, October 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Macnaught USA is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming AAPEX Show, taking place November 4–6, 2025, at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. AAPEX—known for equipping professionals with the latest tools, technologies, and insights—is where the automotive and industrial industries unite to do business and prepare for what’s next.
At this year’s event, Macnaught USA will feature a range of its industry-leading lubrication and fluid handling solutions—all manufactured in Australia and engineered for precision, durability, and performance.
One of the highlights of the exhibit will be the Macnaught BOP (Battery Operated Oil Pump)—a breakthrough innovation that quickly and safely dispenses fluids such as ATF, DEF, coolants, hydraulic and engine oils. Designed for 5, 16, and 55-gallon containers, the BOP delivers unmatched convenience, efficiency, and safety in fluid transfer applications. There’s no other product on the market quite like it.
“We’re excited to bring our world-class Australian engineering to AAPEX and demonstrate how our products are transforming lubrication and fluid handling efficiency,” said Tony Marx, Vice President at Macnaught USA. “The BOP exemplifies our commitment to innovation and user-focused design.”
Attendees are invited to visit Macnaught USA’s booth J7932 to experience live demonstrations and learn more about partnership opportunities and distribution programs.
About Macnaught USA
Macnaught USA is a leading manufacturer of lubrication equipment, hose reels, and fluid handling systems, proudly designed and engineered in Australia. With a legacy of innovation spanning over 75 years, Macnaught products are built to deliver superior reliability, performance, and value across automotive, industrial, and agricultural markets.
At this year’s event, Macnaught USA will feature a range of its industry-leading lubrication and fluid handling solutions—all manufactured in Australia and engineered for precision, durability, and performance.
One of the highlights of the exhibit will be the Macnaught BOP (Battery Operated Oil Pump)—a breakthrough innovation that quickly and safely dispenses fluids such as ATF, DEF, coolants, hydraulic and engine oils. Designed for 5, 16, and 55-gallon containers, the BOP delivers unmatched convenience, efficiency, and safety in fluid transfer applications. There’s no other product on the market quite like it.
“We’re excited to bring our world-class Australian engineering to AAPEX and demonstrate how our products are transforming lubrication and fluid handling efficiency,” said Tony Marx, Vice President at Macnaught USA. “The BOP exemplifies our commitment to innovation and user-focused design.”
Attendees are invited to visit Macnaught USA’s booth J7932 to experience live demonstrations and learn more about partnership opportunities and distribution programs.
About Macnaught USA
Macnaught USA is a leading manufacturer of lubrication equipment, hose reels, and fluid handling systems, proudly designed and engineered in Australia. With a legacy of innovation spanning over 75 years, Macnaught products are built to deliver superior reliability, performance, and value across automotive, industrial, and agricultural markets.
Contact
Macnaught USAContact
Mike Puckett
813-628-5506
macnaughtusa.com
Mike Puckett
813-628-5506
macnaughtusa.com
Categories