Physicians Seeking Freedom: The Rise of Independent Medical Practices as Corporate Medicine Faces Backlash
LeRoy, NY, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amid growing frustration among physicians, nurse practitioners, and other healthcare providers with the constraints and challenges of corporate healthcare systems, more clinicians are seeking alternatives that allow them to practice medicine and wellness in ways that align with their values and patient-centered care. Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management is answering this call by guiding healthcare providers through the complex process of launching and managing independent medical, psychiatry, and wellness practices.
As dissatisfaction rises with symptom-focused care and bureaucratic obstacles in traditional healthcare, many providers are embracing direct care models, enabling closer relationships with patients and more personalized treatment approaches. Cornerstone is proud to support this growing movement, helping clinicians reclaim autonomy and build practices that prioritize true healing and patient advocacy.
“Healthcare providers deserve to practice on their own terms — to truly connect with patients and provide care that’s not dictated by bureaucracy or profit margins,” said Melissa Starowitz, Owner of Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management. “We’re committed to helping doctors, nurse practitioners, and other clinicians reclaim their careers and build practices that honor the real spirit of medicine and wellness.”
The healthcare system’s current model often leaves providers frustrated by limited time with patients, administrative burdens, and financial pressures tied to fee-for-service systems. These issues contribute to high rates of burnout and ethical conflicts. Furthermore, as more discoveries emerge questioning the efficacy and safety of certain treatments, many clinicians seek alternative, evidence-based approaches that better serve their patients’ needs.
To address this, Cornerstone offers comprehensive consulting services tailored to help healthcare providers transition from corporate roles to independent practice ownership. Services include business planning, credentialing, billing setup, vendor coordination and ongoing management support — all designed to simplify the startup journey and ensure long-term success.
In a significant milestone, Cornerstone is launching its first Patient Advocate Practice for a client physician. This innovative model positions the doctor as a dedicated advocate for the patient, guiding them through the best possible treatment options and care pathways — breaking away from traditional, one-size-fits-all medicine.
Healthcare providers interested in exploring independent practice options or direct care models can visit https://cornerstonehealthcareconsulting.com to schedule a free consultation or download a comprehensive startup guide.
About Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management
Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management is a leading consulting firm dedicated to helping physicians, nurse practitioners, and other healthcare providers start and grow independent medical, psychiatry, and wellness practices. Founded by Melissa Starowitz, Cornerstone provides tailored business, operational, and management solutions across multiple states, empowering healthcare professionals to practice on their own terms and deliver truly patient-centered care.
Media Contact:
Melissa Starowitz
Owner
Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management
Phone: +1-585-815-4007
Email: mstarowitz@cm-hi.com
Website: https://cornerstonehealthcareconsulting.com
