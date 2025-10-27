Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner Returns December 4, 2025 in Arbuckle, California
The Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner will be held December 4, 2025 at the Arbuckle Golf Club in Arbuckle, CA, featuring dinner, an auction, and entertainment by comedian Patrick McDermott to support agricultural research in California’s Sacramento Valley.
Arbuckle, CA, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner will return on December 4, 2025, at the Arbuckle Golf Club (5918 Hillgate Rd., Arbuckle, CA 95912). The evening program includes dinner, a live auction, and entertainment by comedian Patrick McDermott, offering an opportunity for the agricultural community to gather in support of one of California’s most important research resources.
Nickels Soil Lab (NSL) is a research site dedicated to advancing sustainable orchard and crop management practices in California’s Sacramento Valley. Located just west of Arbuckle, NSL operates in cooperation with University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR) and the Colusa County Water District, serving as a bridge between growers, researchers, and the future of agricultural innovation.
Franz Niederholzer, UCCE farm advisor and research coordinator at NSL, emphasized the long-term value of keeping the site active.
“Mr. Nickels wanted this to be a place where you could try things most growers wouldn’t want to risk on their own ground,” he said. “Supporting Nickels isn’t just about the projects happening now, it’s about making sure the industry has a place to test ideas, share results, and prepare for whatever comes next.”
The fundraiser is organized and managed by JCS Marketing, Inc., publisher of West Coast Nut magazine. As advocates for California agriculture and its future, the organization supports the research and grower education provided by Nickels Soil Lab.
Jason Scott, CEO of JCS Marketing, Inc., noted that the upcoming event is about sustaining a legacy of grower-driven innovation.
“Nickels Soil Research is doing the kind of work that agriculture can’t survive without—protecting our soils, our future, and our ability to create a food supply,” he said. “Helping raise money and awareness for this mission isn’t just supporting research, it’s investing in the lifeblood of farming.”
Event details, including ticketing, venue information, and the dinner program, are available at: https://myaglife.com/fundraiser/.
Kristin Platts, Digital Content Editor and Social Correspondence
(559) 352-4456
https://myaglife.com/fundraiser/
