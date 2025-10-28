True Marker Pharmaceuticals Hits Another Trust & Credibility Milestone

True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and repackager based in Phoenix, has earned BBB Accreditation, recognizing its commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and regulatory compliance. The achievement aligns with True Marker’s expanding U.S. distribution network and reinforces its reputation as a trusted, DSCSA-compliant partner to independent pharmacies and healthcare providers nationwide.