True Marker Pharmaceuticals Hits Another Trust & Credibility Milestone
True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and repackager based in Phoenix, has earned BBB Accreditation, recognizing its commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and regulatory compliance. The achievement aligns with True Marker’s expanding U.S. distribution network and reinforces its reputation as a trusted, DSCSA-compliant partner to independent pharmacies and healthcare providers nationwide.
Phoenix, AZ, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- True Marker Pharmaceuticals Earns BBB Accreditation, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Trust and Transparency
True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a trusted pharmaceutical wholesaler and repackager, has earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). This recognition underscores True Marker’s commitment to ethical business practices, regulatory compliance, and transparent communication with healthcare providers and supply partners.
“Integrity and accountability are core to our mission. Earning BBB Accreditation reinforces our commitment to transparency — not just in compliance, but in every partnership we build,” according to Davin Deb, CEO.
BBB Accreditation signifies that a business meets high standards of honesty, responsiveness, and customer care, verified through BBB’s independent evaluation process.
True Marker’s accreditation aligns with its expanding footprint in licensed pharmaceutical distribution across the United States, supported by LegitScript certification, HDA membership, and pursuit of DDA accreditation.
True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a licensed pharmaceuticals wholesaler and repackager based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company provides compliant, transparent, and reliable distribution of prescription and OTC drug products to pharmacies and healthcare organizations nationwide. True Marker emphasizes ethical pharmaceutical distribution.
For more information, visit www.truemarkerpharma.com or view True Marker’s BBB profile at bbb.org.
Davin Deb
(877) 887-9879
truemarkerpharma.com/
