ZipWik Launches Beta Document Sharing Platform with Interactive Analytics and AI-Powered Features
San Francisco-based ZipWik today launched its beta document sharing platform that converts business documents into interactive links shareable across 22+ platforms. The platform features advanced analytics, AI-powered search, and enterprise security capabilities for businesses needing professional document sharing solutions.
San Francisco, CA, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ZipWik today launched its beta document sharing platform that converts business documents into interactive links shareable across 22+ platforms including WhatsApp, Telegram, and others. The company is offering 50% off all plans to the first 1,000 beta subscribers.
The platform transforms static files across 15+ formats—PDFs, PowerPoints, spreadsheets, and more—into mobile-responsive document that can be shared as links with real-time analytics tracking every interaction.
Key capabilities include:
- Interactive flipbook conversion from any document format
- One-click sharing to global and regional platforms
- AI-powered search with voice commands
- Advanced analytics dashboard with lead scoring
- Custom URLs with enterprise security
"Document sharing shouldn't be a black hole. We continue to see businesses send documents over messaging platforms as attachments, share sensitive documents lacking any controls, and restaurants and real estate companies struggle to share their promotions via social platforms," said Ravi Poruri, Founder and CEO. "ZipWik shows you exactly who's engaging with your content and helps convert those views into business outcomes while providing fine-grained control over these shared documents."
The analytics engine tracks page-by-page engagement, geographic reach, device types, and conversion metrics. The AI-powered Smart Address Book scores leads based on engagement patterns.
Beta Program Benefits:
As part of the beta launch, ZipWik is accepting the first 1,000 subscribers with a 50% discount on all plans. Beta users will receive priority support and early access to new features as they are released.
ZipWik serves all industries—restaurants, consultants, real estate agents, and any business needing professional, secure document sharing with measurable results.
Founded in 2025, ZipWik transforms business document sharing into AI and data-driven customer engagement. For more information, visit https://www.zipwik.com.
Media Contact:
press@zipwik.com
