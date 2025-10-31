SureShield Unveils Major Upgrade to ComplyShield: Redefining Continuous Compliance Management for MSPs and Their Customers
Atlanta, GA, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SureShield, a leading provider of compliance and security solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced a major upgrade to its flagship ComplyShield platform. This release introduces groundbreaking automation and workflow enhancements designed to simplify compliance management, accelerate readiness, and ensure continuous adherence to regulatory frameworks.
As companies face mounting pressure to deliver secure, compliant environments for their clients, SureShield’s latest innovations empower providers to streamline operations, reduce manual overhead, and maintain a proactive compliance posture. The new ComplyShield features are engineered to meet the evolving demands of cybersecurity, data governance, and industry-specific regulations—without compromising speed or scalability.
What’s New in ComplyShield
SureShield’s upgrade introduces five transformative features that set a new standard for compliance automation:
ComplyTrack API for Automated Evidence Gathering
A new feature that automates and continuously collecst evidence for over 70% of all security controls. This API-driven approach eliminates manual data collection, ensuring real-time visibility and audit readiness.
Pre-Assessment Utility for Accelerated Gap Analysis
Streamlining initial data intake with a smart utility that identifies gaps and prioritizes remediation. Compliance projects can now be initiated faster and with greater precision.
Flexible Documentation Upload & Linking
Upload files, link secure URLs, or enable “show-as-you-review” access. Evidence can be mapped to multiple controls or frameworks—without duplication—making documentation management seamless and scalable.
Advanced Data Document Room
Centralize all compliance artifacts, policies, and evidence in a secure, easy-to-navigate repository. This feature ensures quick access and simplifies collaboration across teams and clients.
Upgraded Workflow Dashboard & Onboarding Tools
Enhanced project management and client onboarding capabilities reduce setup time and improve visibility across compliance milestones. Multiple engagements can now be managed with greater efficiency.
A New Era of Continuous Compliance
These enhancements mark a significant leap forward in SureShield’s mission to deliver intelligent, automated compliance solutions. By reducing friction and enabling continuous evidence collection, ComplyShield helps keep clients in a state of perpetual readiness—no more scrambling before audits or assessments.
“MSPs are the backbone of secure IT operations for thousands of businesses. With this upgrade, we’re giving them the tools to stay ahead of compliance demands, reduce operational drag, and deliver unmatched value to their clients,” said Sanjaya Kumar, CEO at SureShield.
About SureShield
SureShield is a trusted provider of compliance and security solutions purpose-built for MSPs and their clients. With a focus on automation, scalability, and user-centric design, SureShield empowers organizations to meet regulatory requirements with confidence and efficiency.
For more information, visit www.sureshield.com.
Contact
SureShieldContact
Tom Leahy
1-800-604-1354
https://sure-shield.com
