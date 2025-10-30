We Can Square the Circle. John Manimas Says He Found the Solution to the Pythagorean Riddle.
John Manimas describes and shows his discovery of the positive solution to the ancient Pythagorean Riddle.
Schenectady, NY, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John Manimas, previously known for his "Mission of John Manimas" website (www jmanimas com) announced today that he found the positive solution to the ancient Pythagorean riddle: "Can one construct a circle exactly equal in area to a given square using only the compass and straightedge?" His "Complete Solution to the Square-the-Circle Riddle" is posted on his website under the heading SOLITU COMP.
Manimas said, "I searched for the solution for fifty-five years. I was thirteen years old when I first believed that there had to be a positive solution. I felt certain that the Pythagoreans would only assign their students a puzzle that yielded a great reward."
Manimas explained that this problem has been unsolved for about 2,500 years. "Finding the solution requires that we use trigonometric rations or natural proportion as our number values rather than decimal digital notation alone," Manimas said, "The construction of pi (3.141592654) as a straight line reveals something new about the deeper meaning of proportion and the meaning of number. It will have a significant impact on mathematics, all of the physical sciences, and religion."
When asked how he accomplished this revision of history, Manimas responded: "Thanks to my parents, teachers, and Brandeis University -- and persistence, an obsessive personality." Manimas said that his request to his supporters is: "Share this information with the world as soon as possible."
Manimas said that the trigonometric equality that was lost for 2,500 years and rediscovered by him is:
4.7 = sqrt(0.5) , that * sqrt(2) = 1
_______________________________________
4.5*Phi^2 sqrt(Pi) sqrt(Pi)
Contact
