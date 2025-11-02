Smart Rodent and Insect Repellent Advancements Keeps Poisons Away from Homes and Food Zones—Safe for Pets, Effective with Traps and Bait Station
Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc., Morgan’s Repellent™ patent pending formulation is a pioneering brand dedicated to creating high-quality, non-toxic pest control solutions. The unique proprietary approach brings both consumers and commercial users to make bold statements and discoveries.
New Century, KS, November 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Home owners and pest control companies are being introduced to a patent-pending rodent and insect control solution designed for both commercial and residential safety. Developed in response to a pet poisoning incident near a feed storage area treated with conventional poisons, this proprietary formula uses six essential oils infused into pumice stones—offering a powerful, poison-free alternative for farms, poultry operations, and pet-friendly environments. Within two weeks of placement, the treated zone was nearly rodent-free, revealing that pumice delivers superior oil retention and repelling efficiency compared to traditional corn cob or cellulose carriers.
Morgan’s Repellent™ offer brands of pest solutions through proprietary technologies, emphasizing quality ingredients, full transparency, and unmatched performance for residential and commercial users. Learn more at https://morgansrepellent.com/about.
Consumer Comments Includes:
a) “Lasted longer in my sheds than what was stated on the directions.”
b) "It cleared rodents from our feed storage in weeks—peace of mind for over three months."
c) "We had a severe attic infestation; after placing Morgan's, the mice vanished without the toxic smells of poisons."
d) “Share that I purchased the mouse repellent for my mom in Montana, who was having a terrible issue with them coming in through the doggy door, and she said its working amazingly well!”
e) “Increase of mice caught in outside traps when using the product inside a poultry laying bard of 50’ x 600’, with noticeable reduction of mice activity inside.”
Common sense as well as science where measurement of essential oils VOC concentrations is performed dictates the benefits of offering 25% active ingredient product rather than the typical rodent and insect repellent formulations of 0.5% - 2.5% active ingredients not only perform better at the beginning but last longer using the pumice stone small pores as a dispensing device, while surrounding the oils to reduce premature evaporation and breakdown.
Common sense as well as science where measurement of essential oils VOC concentrations is performed dictates the benefits of offering 25% active ingredient product rather than the typical rodent and insect repellent formulations of 0.5% - 2.5% active ingredients not only perform better at the beginning but last longer using the pumice stone small pores as a dispensing device, while surrounding the oils to reduce premature evaporation and breakdown.
6-Compartment Repellent Efficacy Study
Six compartment repellent efficacy study designed to demonstrate that although the scents may differ the patent pending formulation of using pumice stone to increase percentage of active ingredients, protect the oils and extend the life of the product, when used as directed.
Enhanced Fragrance-Emitting Composition and Articles Utilizing the Same
Patent pending application that is the bases for Morgan's Repellent product brand, exclusive natural scientific breakthrough.
