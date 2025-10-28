P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Features Founder Tonia DeCosimo as Fall 2025 Cover Girl
Manhasset, NY, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For the first time in its ten year plus history, P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine is turning the spotlight inward, featuring Founder and Editor-in-Chief Tonia DeCosimo on its cover. The fall 2025 issue serves as a tribute to the vibrant community that has evolved over the past decade and the stories of real women that continue to inspire and unite.
In this issue, readers will get to know the “ultimate connector” behind the magazine. DeCosimo has always been driven by her gift for bringing people together. “Together, there is nothing women can’t accomplish,” said DeCosimo. This a belief she’s put into action for more than 30 years, championing women from every background and walk of life.
This special issue gives readers a rare glimpse into DeCosimo’s background. From her early days at Manhattan College, through launching successful ventures, to her proudest achievement—P.O.W.E.R. - DeCosimo has always been guided by a fierce belief in inclusion and lifting others up. She’s a master networker, a cheerleader for women, and an advocate for collaboration over competition. “In a world that’s often divided by competition, P.O.W.E.R. is where we come together, support each other, and encourage everyone to reach their full potential,” she says.
In an exclusive interview for the fall issue, Tonia shares her motivation for starting P.O.W.E.R. “My goal was to build a platform where accomplished, ambitious women could come together to connect, collaborate, and elevate one another,” she says. “I envisioned a community that fostered mentorship, encouraged sharing personal journeys, and empowered women to realize their full potential.” The magazine amplifies these stories, offering inspiration and recognition to women from all walks of life and all stages of their careers.”
The fall issue also brings readers the latest trends, seasonal recipes, new reads from the P.O.W.E.R. Book Corner, and more stories of women lifting each other up every day. It also includes helpful resources for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a special section highlighting men who empower women.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. is a vibrant, diverse network of high-achieving women making a real impact. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women at every career stage to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases member achievements and offers opportunities for recognition, relationship-building, and access to a wealth of resources. To nominate yourself or another accomplished woman for membership and recognition, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/.
