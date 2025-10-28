MJ Entertainment Group Launches
Solvang, CA, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MJ Entertainment Group, founded by Marta Jorgensen, has officially launched as a California-based independent studio focused on developing, original stories across film, television, and digital platforms. The Solvang-based company "aims to bring compelling, cross-platform entertainment to audiences through a growing catalog that includes The AIDEN Project, Greenhouse One, Homeworld, and other titles." In addition to its original productions, MJ Entertainment Group states it will offer creative services for hire, providing consulting, collaboration, and production opportunities for clients and partners. The leadership team includes Marta Jorgensen and Mark Chumley, Creative Director.
https://mj-entertainment-group.com/
Contact
Marta Jorgensen
1-805-315-3851
