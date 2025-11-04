Author Marissa R. Conklin's New Audiobook, “The Education of His Royal Highness: Book 1 of the Kingdom of Lehavre Series,” Follows the Romance Between a King & a Teacher
Recent audiobook release “The Education of His Royal Highness: Book 1 of the Kingdom of Lehavre Series” from Audiobook Network author Marissa R. Conklin is a riveting tale that centers around Caroline, a sweet natured schoolteacher, and Ryan, a newly appointed king, who both long to improve the lives of their nation but soon discover a more powerful connection between the two of them.
Anchorage, AK, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marissa R. Conklin, a single mother who holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and runs her own childcare and school readiness center, has completed her new audiobook, “The Education of His Royal Highness: Book 1 of the Kingdom of Lehavre Series”: a compelling romance that centers around the budding relationship between a king and a teacher who both wish to improve their kingdom and the lives of others.
Conklin shares, “Caroline is a sweet twenty-two-year-old who possesses numerous opinions about how the Kingdom could be improved, especially in the poorest of the four Provinces where she teaches: Langley. Then we have Ryan Matthews, a twenty-one-year-old troubled man with a trauma-filled past who just wants to right all the wrongs the previous King, his evil father, had inflicted on his people.
“A brand-new King and a volunteer schoolteacher's lives collide; and neither will ever be the same. Will they rise to the challenges before them and come out stronger for them; or will they both crumble under the weight of their mutual responsibility? And who can they really trust?
“Numerous obstacles and hardships threaten to undermine every positive change. But with God on their side, and the help of extremely good friends, some that can be trusted, some that may not... will they prevail in the end? One thing is for sure; they are both in for quite the ride.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Marissa R. Conklin’s new audiobook is a heartfelt tale that will captivate listeners as they follow along on this emotional journey of romance and duty. Brimming with fully realized characters, “The Education of His Royal Highness” will keep listeners spellbound, keeping them guessing as Caroline and Ryan navigate the challenges of serving their kingdom while growing their burning passions for one another.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Education of His Royal Highness: Book 1 of the Kingdom of Lehavre Series” by Marissa R. Conklin through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
