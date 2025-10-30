P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Names Sarah Warden as a Featured Member
Maryland Heights, MO, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Warden of Maryland Heights, Missouri, has been named a Featured Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding accomplishments in early childhood education.
About Sarah Warden
Sarah Warden is the lead preschool teacher at Little Hills Learning Center. She believes that every child has unique gifts, and that each one discovers those gifts at their own pace. Her approach to teaching emphasizes noticing and appreciating what sets each child apart.
Warden’s career path was shaped by her mother’s example. Her mother worked in special education for over thirty years while pursuing advanced degrees and raising a family, which inspired Warden to support children as they learn and grow in their own way.
Warden is an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R. She has recently been honored as Woman of the Year for 2025, received a Lifetime Achievement Award, been recognized as a Top Educator, selected as an Honored Member, and named Woman of the Month for December 2024.
Sarah earned her associate degree in child and family development from St. Louis Community College in 2023.
For more details, visit: https://www.littlehillslc.com/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
