MomDoc Announces End of Contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

MomDoc, Arizona’s leading women’s healthcare provider with 17 locations throughout the state, announced today that effective December 1, 2025, it will no longer be contracted with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ). This decision follows over two years of attempting to engage in meaningful discussions with BCBSAZ to secure fair and sustainable reimbursement rates that reflect the rising costs of delivering quality healthcare.