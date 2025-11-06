Author Sonya Davis's New Audiobook, "The Stubborn Survivor: The Girl Who Bites Her Nails," Explores the Trials and Challenges the Author Managed to Overcome in Life

Recent audiobook release “The Stubborn Survivor: The Girl Who Bites Her Nails” from Audiobook Network author Sonya Davis is a powerful and deeply stirring account that invites listeners to follow along as the author reflects on her journey through life, the hardships she endured early on, and the psychology behind her coping habit of biting her nails.