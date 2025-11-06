Author Alicia Kenyon's New Audiobook, “Reaper Adventures: The Search,” is a Riveting Saga That Follows a Teenager Who is Being Hunted by Both Angels and Demons
Recent audiobook release “Reaper Adventures: The Search” from Audiobook Network author Alicia Kenyon is a gripping tale that follows Payne, a typical teenager whose life is thrown into chaos as both angels and demons attempt to hunt him down. A target for both good and evil for his heritage, Payne must find a way to survive or suffer the wrath of whichever side finds him first.
Tannersville, NY, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alicia Kenyon, a creative individual with a lifelong dream of becoming an author, has completed her new audiobook, “Reaper Adventures: The Search”: a compelling novel that centers around a young teenager who must avoid the army of both angels and demons that are chasing after him due to his special lineage.
“Payne, a typical teenager with a typically, not so great life finds out that he's half Archangel and his life takes a turn for a major roller coaster ride. Angels and Demons hunt Payne down, Angels to stand trial before the Creators and Demons for their own, unknown reasons. Payne needs to find a way to survive or become a victim of tragic, unforeseen and violent circumstances,” writes Kenyon.
“Payne, a typical teenager, never once imagined that his life would become a roller-coaster ride that would send him reeling. One night at work, Payne, being a maintenance worker at Jeromeson Hospital on weekends, because of school, would clean up a disturbing amount of blood from some unfortunate victims of obviously unforeseen violence. Though everyone knew the history of the small quiet town of Jeromeson would forever be altered, no one suspected anything more.
“Payne never would have guessed that the following events to occur was a search for him from both demons and angels because of the blood he never knew he was born with.
“Now, with angels hunting Payne down to bring him to Eden to stand trial before the Creators, and demons searching for him for their own reasons, Payne must find a way to survive. Or he will be an unfortunate victim of unforeseen violence in the forever altered history of the once peaceful town of Jeromeson.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Alicia Kenyon’s new audiobook is a mesmerizing epic that weaves a tale of destiny, identity, and survival as Payne faces down the armies of Heaven and Hell. As listeners follow along on this fascinating supernatural thrill ride, “Reaper Adventures: The Search” is sure to leave them spellbound and eager for more.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Reaper Adventures: The Search” by Alicia Kenyon through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
