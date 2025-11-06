Author Alicia Kenyon's New Audiobook, “Reaper Adventures: The Search,” is a Riveting Saga That Follows a Teenager Who is Being Hunted by Both Angels and Demons

Recent audiobook release “Reaper Adventures: The Search” from Audiobook Network author Alicia Kenyon is a gripping tale that follows Payne, a typical teenager whose life is thrown into chaos as both angels and demons attempt to hunt him down. A target for both good and evil for his heritage, Payne must find a way to survive or suffer the wrath of whichever side finds him first.