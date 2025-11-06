Author Steve Warner's New Audiobook, "Fun Valley Cowboy," is a Fascinating Collection of Varied Stories and Thrilling Adventures from Throughout the Author’s Life
Recent audiobook release “Fun Valley Cowboy” from Audiobook Network author Steve Warner is a compelling account that chronicles the author’s incredibly varied and adventurous life. Including tales of ranching, rodeoing, rocky mountain horse wrangling, and being a high-profile wildlife biologist and a big game hunter, “Fun Valley Cowboy” will keep listeners spellbound with each new adventure.
Abilene, TX, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Steve Warner, who holds a BS in range management, a master’s degree in wildlife biology, and currently serves as the executive vice president and cofounder of a National Land Acquisition Company, has completed his new audiobook, “Fun Valley Cowboy”: a captivating series of short stories that invite readers to travel back to the author’s childhood, discovering the incredible adventures and moments that have come to define who he is.
From the moment author Steve Warner, at the age of five, excitedly jumped out of the car barefoot into a patch of grass burrs in Abilene, Texas, he knew he was where he was supposed to be—in the Wild West, among cowboys on horses wearing hats and boots. As he grew older, he would manifest that dream into reality.
In “Fun Valley Cowboy,” Steve recounts various stories from his life as he pursues his ultimate goals, including tales of bear wrestling, being chased by bears, riding a cape buffalo, being mauled by a plethora of exotic animals, cave exploration, Yellowstone-style bunkhouse antics, cowboy stories, being shot at, wilderness survival, revealing a lost treasure hoard, managing a world-class wildlife operation, and participating and hatching some of the most elaborate practical jokes in history. Whether rattling deer for General Schwarzkopf, advertising endeavors with Nolan Ryan, guiding Ted Nugent on hunts, or hobnobbing with world leaders, Steve has had some great memorable experiences.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Steve Warner’s new audiobook is a unique read for all, offering listeners a collection of childhood adventures free from divisive topics that make it an enjoyable series for all. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Fun Valley Cowboy" is sure to transport listeners to a bygone era, keeping them eager for more with each riveting childhood memory.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Fun Valley Cowboy” by Steve Warner through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
