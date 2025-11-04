Elyzian Wins AGTA Spectrum Award for Excellence in Evening Wear

Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore. Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the piece bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with California’s fluid artistry, marking a defining debut for the mother–daughter-led house.