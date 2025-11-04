Elyzian Wins AGTA Spectrum Award for Excellence in Evening Wear
Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore. Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the piece bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with California’s fluid artistry, marking a defining debut for the mother–daughter-led house.
Newport Beach, CA, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence, for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore.
Crafted in 18k yellow gold and featuring extraordinary freeform cabochons of pink tourmaline (62.79 ct), peridot (32.41 ct), aquamarine (25.35 ct), and heliodor (26.18 ct), the necklace celebrates Elyzian’s vision of sculptural color, organic form, and heritage precision. Framed by 8.36 carats of D-color, VVS1 diamonds, each gemstone was commission-cut in Idar-Oberstein, Germany, where gemstone mastery has been passed down for centuries.
Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the necklace captures the dialogue between Old-World craftsmanship and California’s fluid, light-born artistry.
Though entered under its original name Parure d’Aurore, the piece now forms the cornerstone of Elyzian’s Chroma Forme Collection — the flagship of the house’s Chroma Collection, a study in color, form, and light.
“Chroma Forme bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with the fluid, light-born artistry of California,” says co-founder Elizabeth Wahler.
Elyzian extends its deepest gratitude to the Norville family for their dedication to uplifting female designers through the Alfie Norville Women in Excellence Award, and to the AGTA judges for honoring this debut work with such meaningful recognition.
The win establishes Elyzian as one of fine jewelry’s most promising new houses — uniting heritage precision, sculptural color, and the ease of modern California luxury.
Founded by Valaree and Elizabeth Wahler, Elyzian Fine Jewelry is a mother–daughter–led house blending generational artistry with a modern, design-driven vision. Drawing on Valaree’s lifelong connection to the gemstone world and Elizabeth’s contemporary approach to form and storytelling, Elyzian is building a new voice in high jewelry — one that celebrates emotion through craftsmanship and the poetry of light.
The Chroma Forme Necklace and its companion earrings lead the Chroma Collection, which distills the same sculptural spirit into everyday fine jewelry through Chroma Pops — pieces designed for daily wear, crafted with the same devotion to artistry and light.
About Elyzian
Founded by Valaree and Elizabeth Wahler in Newport Beach, California, Elyzian Fine Jewelry is a mother–daughter–led house of modern color and craft. Each piece is designed to celebrate emotion through the language of light — bridging gemstone heritage with California’s effortless modernity.
Crafted in 14k and 18k gold with responsibly sourced gemstones and natural diamonds, Elyzian’s collections embody the harmony between nature, craftsmanship, and feeling.
For more information, visit www.elyzian.com or follow @elyzian on Instagram.
hello@elyzian.com
For media and press inquiries:
Helena Kevorkian
CLD
213.765.0462 Office
Helena@CLDstylehouse.com
