Dolly A. Colby Chosen as a Featured Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
San Carlos, CA, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dolly A. Colby of San Carlos, California has been selected as a Featured Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. She will be highlighted in a full-page article in the winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
A valued member of P.O.W.E.R., Colby was previously chosen for a Lifetime Achievement Award, was selected as a Professional of the Year for 2024 and was named an Honored Member.
About Dolly A. Colby
Dolly A. Colby, R.N., B.S.N., is an integral part of the team of professionals at Refined M.D, a clinic known for its all-encompassing approach to aesthetics, facial plastic surgery, and dermatology. Committed to helping every client reach their unique goals, Colby is especially known for her expertise in BioTE hormone replacement therapy as well as administering Semaglutide injections for weight management. In addition to her work at the clinic, she serves as a labor and delivery nurse at a community hospital in Redwood City, focusing on women’s health.
“I am honored to receive this award from P.O.WE.R. and feel fortunate to have positively impacted so many lives,” said Colby. For her, helping patients with their personal and family goals is deeply meaningful.
Colby’s Danish heritage plays an important role in her daily life; both of her parents immigrated to the United States as children, after their families fled Denmark during the German occupation. Despite her professional successes, she considers raising her son to be her most meaningful accomplishment.
In her free time, Dolly volunteers as a docent at Filoli Gardens in Woodside, California, a historic estate known for its extensive gardens. She enjoys tending to her own home gardens as well and often incorporates the herbs and flowers she grows into her cooking and hosting activities. She reads a book each month, with historical fiction—particularly stories set in the 18th and 19th centuries—being her favorite.
Dolly originally earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from UC Berkeley and went on to work as a finance manager at United Airlines for several years. While balancing family life, Dolly returned to school and completed a Master of Science in Biochemistry at Stanford University.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
