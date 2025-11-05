P. Frank Vasquez Honored as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Trenton, NJ, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Frank Vasquez of Trenton, New Jersey has been recognized as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his significant expertise and leadership in the nonprofit field.
About P. Frank Vasquez
P. Frank Vasquez serves as nonprofit director, social worker, and founder of In Search of Hope, a nonprofit organization that raises community awareness and provides mental and legal education, counseling, and basic necessities to those in need. The organization focuses primarily on helping native Indians, veterans, elders, individuals with disabilities, felons, and immigrants trying to readjust to society and rediscover their core values.
Vasquez is an expert in nonprofit leadership, community advocacy, and trauma support for children and families. He also works in preventative mental healthcare and legal literacy, and offers creative empowerment through music and writing.
Also an author, Vasquez wrote, “The Heart Recovery Guide and The 10 Steps to a Healthier Relationship.” This book is a practical resource on understanding loss, navigating love, heartbreak, and self-worth. It provides guidance and tools for healing, setting boundaries, and building self-compassion in relationships. It is designed to help those seeking clarity and strength after emotional challenges.
Vasquez earned his MSW in couples relationships and compromise from Rutgers University in 2019. He is affiliated with the Phi Alpha Honor Society and the MSW Society.
In his free time Vasquez’s interests include writing, outdoor activities, family activities, martial arts, meditation, and self-improvement.
For more information visit https://www.insearchofhope.org/
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
