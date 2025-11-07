Glitterville's Beaded Bauble Box Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things 2025
Knoxville, TN, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Glitterville Studios announced today that their Beaded Bauble Box is included in the 2025 Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gifts list featured on OprahDaily and in Oprah Daily’s special print 2025 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 11.
Glitterville’s Beaded Bauble Box will be available for purchase at Glitterville.com and on OprahDaily.
As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, “Do you know someone who loves any—and every—bright color? These six-inch handbeaded jewelry boxes will surprise and delight, especially teens and tweens.”
Full list of season’s holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.
To shop Oprah’s Favorite Things this year, readers can also use Oprah Daily’s brand-new Gift Finder, presented by Snapdragon. This AI-assisted search tool helps people discover the best gift ideas based on who they’re shopping for, sifting through hundreds of Oprah Daily’s gift recommendations—including past Favorite Things—offering spot-on suggestions for everyone on your list.
Oprah’s Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. For nearly 30 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products. 60% of the items on the 2025 OFT List are selected from small businesses.
Glitterville’s Beaded Bauble Box by Stephen Brown is a radiant celebration of craftsmanship and whimsy. Hand-beaded by skilled artisans in India during a meticulous 20-hour process, each box dazzles with playful concentric circles in vibrant hue combinations that capture Glitterville’s signature joy and eccentricity. Inside, the plush velvet lining reveals a removable bauble bed that is perfect for cradling your favorite rings. When the insert is lifted out, the box transforms into a spacious compartment for larger treasures. A round mirror beneath the flip-up lid adds both charm and practicality, making it ideal for a quick touch-up or checking your smile before heading out. Available in eight dazzling colorways, this one-of-a-kind creation embodies the spirit of Glitterville, where artistry meets exuberance and everyday moments are infused with color, creativity, and a touch of magic. True to Glitterville’s motto of “Making every day a holiday,” the Beaded Bauble Box brings celebration and delight into even the smallest moments of daily life.
Oprah Daily’s special print 2025 Holiday Edition featuring the Beaded Bauble Box on the 2025 Oprah’s Favorite Things List hits newsstands nationwide on November 11.
About Glitterville Studios
Glitterville Studios, created by Stephen Brown, is a popular lifestyle brand that A-list celebrities and holiday enthusiasts worldwide cherish. Known for its magical, sparkly, and pink creations, Glitterville is a staple in high-end retailers, frequently earns TV and editorial features, and is a favorite of Oprah’s renowned holiday gift list. As Chief Glitter Innovator, Stephen lives by his philosophy to "Make every day a holiday," crafting whimsical, imaginative creations that bring the magic of the holidays to life year-round. Chief Glitter Director Bryan Crabtree plays an integral role in the business where his product development expertise and talent for whimsy wrangling are essential to Glitterville’s sparkle and shine. Glitterville, based in Knoxville, Tenn., was proudly featured in HGTV's 2023 and 2024 White House Christmas specials. Visit Glitterville online for more information.
Media Contact:
Amy Hammontree
BEHOLD Public Relations
amy@beholdpublicrelations.com
Images
https://www.dropbox.com/t/ZNHaQl7JylRfr4DT
