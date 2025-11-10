The Return of Mark Robertson for "Turn It Around" by "Christmas The Band"
Independent music label, Rudolf Music, is releasing a new single and video of “Turn It Around” by "Christmas The Band." This song encompasses in a Rock, Progressive Rock musical style the possibility of turning around a situation.
Santa Rosa, CA, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Keyboardist Mark Robertson joins the other two co-founders of the band “Christmas” Jeff Pilson and Charles Tapp on this new song “Turn It Around” along with guitarist Alec Fuhrman who Mark played and recorded with in the band “Cairo.”
Since the three albums with "Cairo" on Magna Carta Records, Mark became a jet pilot and owns and runs a corporate jet management business. Mark's progressive rock keyboard influences Keith Emerson and Rick Wakeman do show a bit on this recording.
This is the second year in a row Jeff Pilson while touring with the band "Foreigner" has taken time to record with "Christmas."
Keyboardist Peter Pennhallow who played with drummer Charles Tapp in the band “Eye Timmy” rounds out this 5-piece ensemble. Pride and Joy Music Germany released a 3 CD Boxed Set in 2023 of "Eye Timmy."
This new song "Turn It Around" is available on November 10 at Apple, Amazon, Spotify and other music outlets. There is a new video to go with the song as well on YouTube. This is the third recording Mark has done this century with The band "Christmas." The other two are “Christmas All Year” from 2007 and 2015’s “Sussex Carol.” Welcome back Mark.
