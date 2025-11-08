Third Quarter (Q3) Results for Absolute Storage Management
Memphis, TN, November 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three months and year-to-date ending September 30, 2025.
2025 Highlights for Three Month Period Ending September 30, 2025:
• Increased same-store revenue by 1.1% vs. the same period in 2024.
• Acquired eight (8) management contracts: five (5) operating facility and three (3) facilities at the completion of construction.
2025 Highlights for Nine Month Period Ending September 30, 2025:
• Increased same-store revenue by 2.5% vs. the same period in 2024.
• Reduced vacated units by 3.3% vs. the same period in 2024.
• Increased Gross Potential Income (GPI) by 1.3% vs. the same period in 2024.
• Added eighteen (18) stores to the third-party management portfolio.
The 2025 same-store group includes 95 stabilized properties that have been under Absolute’s management since January 1, 2024. These properties average 61,300 rentable square feet and have been managed by Absolute for an average of eight years.
Scott Beatty, Absolute’s CEO stated, “I’m proud of our performance over the past 3 months, specifically in our ability to leverage our scale, while remaining creative and agile. The current economic conditions are impacting rental demand and our team’s commitment to our customers; our service and our clients is paying off.”
Absolute actively manages 151 properties in 15 states, adding eighteen (18) stores to the third-party management portfolio year to date. Over the three-month quarter ending September 30, 2025, Absolute gained management of the following properties: Green Springs Mini Storage in Birmingham, AL; Central Access Storage in Hot Springs, AR; Colonial Drive Self Storage in Orlando, FL; Self Storage Loganville in Loganville, GA; Woodruff Self Storage in Columbus, GA; Self Storage Monroe in Monroe, GA; Commer Storage in Commerce, GA; and Centro Self Storage in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management companies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
2025 Highlights for Three Month Period Ending September 30, 2025:
• Increased same-store revenue by 1.1% vs. the same period in 2024.
• Acquired eight (8) management contracts: five (5) operating facility and three (3) facilities at the completion of construction.
2025 Highlights for Nine Month Period Ending September 30, 2025:
• Increased same-store revenue by 2.5% vs. the same period in 2024.
• Reduced vacated units by 3.3% vs. the same period in 2024.
• Increased Gross Potential Income (GPI) by 1.3% vs. the same period in 2024.
• Added eighteen (18) stores to the third-party management portfolio.
The 2025 same-store group includes 95 stabilized properties that have been under Absolute’s management since January 1, 2024. These properties average 61,300 rentable square feet and have been managed by Absolute for an average of eight years.
Scott Beatty, Absolute’s CEO stated, “I’m proud of our performance over the past 3 months, specifically in our ability to leverage our scale, while remaining creative and agile. The current economic conditions are impacting rental demand and our team’s commitment to our customers; our service and our clients is paying off.”
Absolute actively manages 151 properties in 15 states, adding eighteen (18) stores to the third-party management portfolio year to date. Over the three-month quarter ending September 30, 2025, Absolute gained management of the following properties: Green Springs Mini Storage in Birmingham, AL; Central Access Storage in Hot Springs, AR; Colonial Drive Self Storage in Orlando, FL; Self Storage Loganville in Loganville, GA; Woodruff Self Storage in Columbus, GA; Self Storage Monroe in Monroe, GA; Commer Storage in Commerce, GA; and Centro Self Storage in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management companies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
Contact
Absolute Storage ManagementContact
Jasmin Allen
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Jasmin Allen
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Multimedia
Categories