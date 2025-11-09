Saelig Introduces $396 AIM-TTi ATG1005 5MHz Function Generator

The new versatile AIM-TTi ATG1005 Touchscreen Function Generator delivers high-quality, low-distortion Sine, Square and Pulse waveforms with sweep capabilities. It is designed for use in educational laboratories requiring intuitive, robust instrumentation, general-purpose R&D, and test environments where dependable, economical waveform generation is essential.