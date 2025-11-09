Saelig Introduces $396 AIM-TTi ATG1005 5MHz Function Generator
The new versatile AIM-TTi ATG1005 Touchscreen Function Generator delivers high-quality, low-distortion Sine, Square and Pulse waveforms with sweep capabilities. It is designed for use in educational laboratories requiring intuitive, robust instrumentation, general-purpose R&D, and test environments where dependable, economical waveform generation is essential.
Fairport, NY, November 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. (Fairport, NY) announces the AIM-TTi ATG1005 Touchscreen Function Generator, which uses advanced Direct Digital Synthesis (DDS) technology to deliver high-quality, low-distortion Sine, Square and Pulse waveforms to 5MHz, and triangle waveforms to 500kHz. The ATG1005 incorporates a touchscreen interface to give users straightforward access to all functions with clear visibility of settings.
Sine, square and pulse waveforms can be generated over the full frequency range of 1mHz to 5MHz, triangle waveforms are available from 1mHz to 500kHz, all with a resolution of 9 digits and accuracy better than 10ppm. 1% to 99% variable symmetry/duty-cycle is available for square and pulse waveforms. All waveforms can be swept from 0.1Hz to their maximum frequency in a single sweep at a rate variable between 100 milliseconds and 999 seconds. The sweep can be linear or logarithmic, single or dual slope. Sweeps can be triggered and paused from the front panel or the digital interface. Frequency Shift Keying (FSK) and Phase Shift Keying (PSK) provide coherent switching between two selected values at a user defined rate. They can be triggered from the front panel or the digital interface, either continuously or in single steps.
The ATG1005’s robust, practical design is resilient to incorrect connection due to TTi’s expertise in output protection. USB control with support for SCPI commands enables seamless integration in automated test setups or for use with complimentary Aim-TTi Test Bridge software for enhanced control and scripting. A simple touch-operated GUI with customizable display options provides ultimate flexibility, since control parameters can also be adjusted using hard keys and a rotary knob.
ATG1005 Features:
1mHz to 5MHz function generator
1mVpp-10Vpp amplitude (into 50Ω) at 1mV resolution
Dedicated sync output
Intuitive touch screen operation
Linear/logarithmic sweep with single or dual slope
Sweep and FSK/PSK modulation
Kensington lock
USB remote interface, SCPI compatible
Free Test Bridge control software
The ATG1005 is designed for use in educational laboratories requiring intuitive, robust instrumentation, general-purpose R&D and test environments where dependable waveform generation is essential. The compact footprint (8.4” x 9.0” x 3.9” (WxDxH)) ensures minimal bench space is needed, and a Kensington security lock slot makes the ATG1005 ideal for open-access lab environments. The direct digital synthesis design provides high performance waveforms with useful functions and features at an affordable price. Made by AIM-TTi, one of Europe’s leading test equipment manufacturers, the ATG1005 is available now from their USA technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY.
