Bliss-Box Announces the 4-Play Advanced, a Four-Player Universal Controller Adapter for Retro and Modern Systems
Bliss-Box has released the 4-Play Advanced, a next-generation universal gaming adapter that expands on the original 4-Play’s design. Supporting up to four players, the new model offers ultra-low latency, XInput and HID compatibility, and support for dozens of original console controllers on PC, Mac, Linux, MiSTer, and PS3.
Sanford, FL, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bliss-Box, a developer of universal gaming adapters, has announced the release of the 4-Play Advanced, an upgraded successor to its popular 4-Play adapter. Designed for retro gaming enthusiasts and modern players alike, the 4-Play Advanced allows up to four users to connect nearly any classic controller—including NES, SNES, N64, PlayStation, Sega Genesis, Dreamcast, and more—to today’s hardware. The device introduces a fixed 1 ms USB polling rate, USB 2.0 high-speed compatibility, and support for both XInput and native HID modes, delivering high responsiveness across emulators and modern platforms. It also adds true force-feedback functionality for rumble-capable controllers while maintaining compatibility with existing Bliss-Box cables and accessories. “Retro gamers care about the feel of the controller just as much as the game,” said Sean Green, founder of Bliss-Box. “With the 4-Play Advanced, we’re giving players the freedom to use the hardware they love on the systems they use today.” When paired with the Bliss-Box Bridge, the 4-Play Advanced can also operate on original consoles from the Atari through the PlayStation 4, providing a unique level of flexibility for collectors, modders, and accessibility users. The 4-Play Advanced is available now at bliss-box.com for $125 USD with worldwide shipping.
