Kick Off the Holiday Season with 120+ Local Makers at the Clover Market’s Holiday Market – November 22 & 23 at the Westtown School
West Chester, PA, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kick off the holiday season at the Clover Market’s Holiday Market, returning to the Westtown School Athletic Center on November 22 and 23 from 10 AM to 4 PM (975 Westtown Road). The holiday event, now in its 3rd year, will take place the weekend before Thanksgiving and showcase over 120 handmade and antique vendors offering high-quality, artisan products and vintage treasures perfect for holiday gifting and decor.
The Holiday Market is a celebration of local creativity and community, providing visitors with the chance to discover one-of-a-kind handmade goods, support small businesses, and connect with the talented makers behind each item. From handmade jewelry, ceramics, candles, gourmet food products, leatherwork, ornaments, woodwork, gourmet food products and clothing to unique holiday decor and vintage finds, the Market will have unique gift choices for everyone.
“We’re thrilled to have added even more vendors to the lineup, and I think our customers will enjoy the mix of returning favorites and the large number of new vendors, just under 40% of the total, joining us for the first time this year. Our earlier date gives our customers the chance to get their holiday shopping done early in a comfortable indoor venue,” said Janet Long, Founder.
Attendees can fuel their shopping with selections from food trucks Clean Plate Club, Philly Hots, The Little Sicilian and Hangry Bear Creamery. All will be serving full menus from their trucks now located just outside the main entrance. Inside, La Llamita Vegana, Mr. Big Stuff Cookie Company (Sat.), Lola Patisserie (Sun.), Many Hands Coffee and Wallace Dry Goods will complement the lineup. Indoor seating will be available. There will also be facepainting for the little ones by BZG Artistry and a free photo booth from Westtown School.
Parking is available in the North Lot directly behind the Athletic Center or in the West Lot behind the nearby Admissions building. Both are accessible from the West Entrance at 975 Westtown Road. Customers coming from points east can also use the East Entrance at 960 Shady Grove Way and park in the East Lot. Additional overflow parking will be added as needed, and parking attendants will be on hand to assist customers.
The Market’s spacious 33,000-square-foot indoor venue ensures a comfortable shopping experience rain or shine. Located on the beautiful 600-acre Westtown School campus, the event is accessible from Chester County, Delaware County, the Main Line, and beyond. The Holiday Market is free to attend with free parking.
For a full list of participating vendors, the vendor list and gallery, and all of the important logistical details, visit theclovermarket.com or follow @clovermarket on Instagram for sneak peeks and previews from the vendors.
The Holiday Market is a celebration of local creativity and community, providing visitors with the chance to discover one-of-a-kind handmade goods, support small businesses, and connect with the talented makers behind each item. From handmade jewelry, ceramics, candles, gourmet food products, leatherwork, ornaments, woodwork, gourmet food products and clothing to unique holiday decor and vintage finds, the Market will have unique gift choices for everyone.
“We’re thrilled to have added even more vendors to the lineup, and I think our customers will enjoy the mix of returning favorites and the large number of new vendors, just under 40% of the total, joining us for the first time this year. Our earlier date gives our customers the chance to get their holiday shopping done early in a comfortable indoor venue,” said Janet Long, Founder.
Attendees can fuel their shopping with selections from food trucks Clean Plate Club, Philly Hots, The Little Sicilian and Hangry Bear Creamery. All will be serving full menus from their trucks now located just outside the main entrance. Inside, La Llamita Vegana, Mr. Big Stuff Cookie Company (Sat.), Lola Patisserie (Sun.), Many Hands Coffee and Wallace Dry Goods will complement the lineup. Indoor seating will be available. There will also be facepainting for the little ones by BZG Artistry and a free photo booth from Westtown School.
Parking is available in the North Lot directly behind the Athletic Center or in the West Lot behind the nearby Admissions building. Both are accessible from the West Entrance at 975 Westtown Road. Customers coming from points east can also use the East Entrance at 960 Shady Grove Way and park in the East Lot. Additional overflow parking will be added as needed, and parking attendants will be on hand to assist customers.
The Market’s spacious 33,000-square-foot indoor venue ensures a comfortable shopping experience rain or shine. Located on the beautiful 600-acre Westtown School campus, the event is accessible from Chester County, Delaware County, the Main Line, and beyond. The Holiday Market is free to attend with free parking.
For a full list of participating vendors, the vendor list and gallery, and all of the important logistical details, visit theclovermarket.com or follow @clovermarket on Instagram for sneak peeks and previews from the vendors.
Contact
Clover MarketContact
Janet Long
www.theclovermarket.com
Please use email
Janet Long
www.theclovermarket.com
Please use email
Categories