Foster Love Receives $50,000 Grant from Foxwynd Foundation to Support Housing Stability for Transition-Age Youth
Los Angeles, CA, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Combined $100,000 Initiative Will Strengthen Housing Support and Homelessness Prevention for Youth Transitioning Out of Foster Care.
Foster Love announces the Foxwynd Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to strengthen housing stability for young adults transitioning out of the foster care system through the Family Fellowship program. The Foxwynd Foundation DAF funded the Foxwynd Foundation’s generous donation to Foster Love.
As part of this grant partnership, Foster Love has committed to matching the Foxwynd Foundation’s funding within the next 12 months, resulting in a total of $100,000 dedicated to housing stability for 38 active Family Fellowship participants. The funds will be used to provide safe and consistent housing for youth who have aged out of foster care, ensuring uninterrupted access to secure living arrangements and the supportive resources needed to prevent homelessness and promote long-term stability.
The Foxwynd Foundation’s grant will be used exclusively for housing support within the Family Fellowship program. These funds will ensure that youth aging out of foster care can remain securely housed throughout the year while pursuing their goals for independence and stability.
The program’s objectives include:
• Providing stable housing and a supportive environment for youth transitioning out of foster care.
• Enhancing well-being by ensuring access to reliable housing and reducing the risk of homelessness.
• Promoting self-sufficiency through mentorship, access to resources, and individualized support.
By June 2026, 100% of Family Fellowship participants are expected to maintain uninterrupted access to safe, long-term housing for at least 12 consecutive months. Within one year of program enrollment, participants will also demonstrate measurable progress toward independence by completing a personal development plan and achieving at least two milestones.
"At the Foxwynd Foundation, we believe every young person deserves a secure place to call home," said Sherri Clark, Trustee of the Foxwynd Foundation. "Our partnership with Foster Love strengthens housing stability for transition-age youth, helping them grow into independent, resilient adults with a solid foundation for success."
Foster Love is deeply grateful to the Foxwynd Foundation and appreciates their partnership in advancing housing stability for youth transitioning out of foster care. This collaboration reinforces Foster Love's ongoing efforts to provide long-term, sustainable support to young adults building independent futures beyond the foster care system.
For more information about Foster Love and the Foxwynd Foundation's partnership, please visit FoxwyndFoundation.org or contact:
Gianna Mulkay
Executive Director
Foster Love
714-287-2112
Gianna@FosterLove.com
Gloria Galvez
Grant & Partnership Manager
The Foxwynd Foundation
484-229-4329
GGalvez@FoxwyndFoundation.org
About The Foxwynd Foundation
The Foxwynd Foundation acts as a lifeline for communities in need, enhancing access to key pillars of human dignity and potential, including healthcare, housing, and sustainable environmental initiatives. For more information, visit FoxwyndFoundation.org.
About Foster Love
Foster Love is a non-profit organization that aims to empower young people as they navigate the foster care system. Through programs that address immediate needs and long-term success, Foster Love is committed to providing essential resources, support, and a loving community that creates a brighter future for these amazing children. For more information, visit FosterLove.com.
