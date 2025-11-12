Nkrumah Neurosurgery & Spine Brings World-Class Care to Mineola with New Flagship Location
Nkrumah Neurosurgery & Spine is opening a new flagship location in Mineola, NY, bringing world-class spine and neurological care to the community. Led by Dr. Louis John Nkrumah, the Yale and Johns Hopkins–trained neurosurgeon, the facility will serve as the main hub for consultations and outreach, expanding access to advanced, patient-centered treatment across Long Island.
Mineola, NY, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nkrumah Neurosurgery & Spine, a leading neurosurgical and spine care provider, has announced plans to open a new flagship location in Mineola, NY. The proposal was unanimously approved by the Village of Mineola Board of Trustees during their October meeting, marking a significant milestone for the highly regarded practice.
Founded and led by Dr. Louis John Nkrumah, the new office will be located at 85 and 89 East Jericho Turnpike and will serve as the main consultation and administrative hub for the growing practice, which has earned a reputation for cutting-edge spinal and neurological care across Long Island.
“We believe Mineola is the perfect location for our next chapter,” said Dona Wu, Practice Manager at Nkrumah Neurosurgery and Spine. “With Dr. Nkrumah’s outstanding credentials, clinical experience, and dedication to patient-centered care, we are excited to bring high-level neurosurgical expertise closer to the community.”
Dr. Nkrumah brings an elite academic and surgical background to the village, including a dual undergraduate and master’s degree in Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology from Yale University, and an MD/PhD from Albert Einstein College of Medicine. His advanced training includes an otolaryngology residency at Johns Hopkins, a neurosurgery residency at Emory University Hospital, and a prestigious fellowship in complex and minimally invasive spine surgery at Virginia Mason Medical Center.
The new Mineola facility will provide in-depth consultation and evaluation services. Surgeries will continue to be performed at partner hospitals across Long Island, including Francis Hospital & Heart Center® and Huntington Hospital.
Practice Expansion Emphasizes Community Involvement, Led by Dr. Nkrumah
“We're committed not only to clinical excellence but also to community engagement,” said Dr. Nkrumah. “I look forward to working with local leaders to provide physicals to first responders, participate in school career fairs, and offer educational seminars about spine and neurological health.”
As part of its mission to advance education and healthcare awareness, the practice also plans to host students for shadowing opportunities and offer public talks on early detection of spinal and neurological disorders.
The Board of Trustees welcomed the practice to Mineola and expressed strong support for Dr. Nkrumah’s community-forward vision.
For more information on Nkrumah Neurosurgery and Spine or to schedule a consultation, visit www.neurosurgery-spine.com.
Media Contact:
Dona Wu
Practice Manager
doctor@neurosurgery-spine.com
(631)525-1420
For more information on Nkrumah Neurosurgery and Spine or to schedule a consultation, visit www.neurosurgery-spine.com.
Dr. Louis J. Nkrumah, Neurosurgeon, Certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery
