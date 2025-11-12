Nkrumah Neurosurgery & Spine Brings World-Class Care to Mineola with New Flagship Location

Nkrumah Neurosurgery & Spine is opening a new flagship location in Mineola, NY, bringing world-class spine and neurological care to the community. Led by Dr. Louis John Nkrumah, the Yale and Johns Hopkins–trained neurosurgeon, the facility will serve as the main hub for consultations and outreach, expanding access to advanced, patient-centered treatment across Long Island.