"Confessions of a Russian Catalog Bride" Gives Readers an Intimate View of Post-USSR Russia and the Journey One Woman Was Willing to Go on to Find Love
Kane didn’t know that her search for true love would eventually take her across the world, to a new country, with a new language and a new culture.
John's Creek, GA, January 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- How far would you be willing to go—figuratively and literally—to find true love? Olga Kane provides her answer in "Confessions of a Russian Catalog Bride: My Story," which takes readers on her journey in search of love, identity, and fulfillment. Along the way, Kane provides a raw, unflinching inside look at life in Russia during the 1990s, including the struggle to simply make ends meet, run-ins with the mafia, and experiences being sexually assaulted.
In this eye-opening memoir, Kane describes her efforts to achieve her ultimate goal: to find a decent man who truly loves her. Her determination—and desperation—eventually lead her to enter the world of international dating, which is filled with cultural misunderstandings, stereotypes, and heartache. In her book, readers will learn what motivated Kane and many other Russian women in the late twentieth century to become catalog brides, even knowing they would give up everything they had ever known. At one point, after agreeing to move to the United States for a man she’s met only twice, Kane reflects, “I know as much about America as I do about the moon: basically nothing at all. My God, where am I going? What am I doing? The realization hits me now more than ever before: I’m going to a completely foreign country, with a different language, a different culture, and different people. I was born here, and I belong to Russia. My great-grandfathers, my mother, my other relatives have all lived here. What will I do so far away from them? Who needs me all the way over there?”
According to one reviewer, “Kane invites readers on her journey of dating, heartache, and self-discovery, a journey that takes her thousands of miles from home to chase her goal of finding true love. Her story will intrigue readers and resonate with anyone who has yearned for love and a better life.”
Kane made her first appearance in the US literary scene with Russian Mosaic, a memoir about her years growing up in remote Vorkuta, Russia, a mining town north of the Arctic Circle, while the country was still under the grips of the Communist regime. When she moved to St. Petersburg to complete university studies, she escaped the extreme cold but not the corruption, violence, and sexual predators that were rampant in Russia at the time. Eventually, realizing she wouldn’t achieve her dreams by remaining in Russia, she immigrated to the United States. Confessions of a Russian Catalog Bride details all the events leading up to that decision.
The book is currently available on Kindle and will soon be available in paperback.
