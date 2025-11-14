The “12 Days of Christmas” Returns with Even Bigger and Better Gifts
Blue Shark Vodka and Local Partners Aim for Smiles and Surprises on Z107.5
Wilmington, NC, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This holiday season, Wilmington’s morning airwaves are about to get a whole lot jollier. Blue Shark Vodka, Coastal Kia, Perry’s Emporium and Sunrise Radio are thrilled to announce Year 3 of the “12 Days of Christmas” promotion on Z107.5 - guaranteed to deliver more laughs, bigger surprises, and truly memorable moments for listeners.
Niki Bloomquist, President of Blue Shark Vodka, shared: “Every year, we see how much joy and happiness these gifts bring. It’s a reminder that even the smallest surprises can spark real delight and bring people together. We are honored to help create moments of warmth and laughter for Wilmington.” Niki added, “It’s about much more than just presents— it’s about hope. Our community looks forward to this tradition, and we’re delighted to work with truly passionate partners and local radio talents to brighten mornings and spread cheer, one gift at a time.”
Launched two years ago with the simple idea of spreading cheer with moments of delight that remind us of the warmth and wonder at the heart of the season along with a few well-timed chuckles, the “12 Days of Christmas” has quickly become a local holiday tradition. Unique and playful gifts—think ugly Christmas sweaters and a small burlap sack of roasted peanuts—delighted early risers tuning into the Z107.5 morning show two years ago. Each playful, unexpected prize was chosen to light up the hearts of our community and encourage them to find merry magic in everyday life. The spirit was and remains simple: bring a smile to local listeners with creative prizes that spark joy.
Last year, Blue Shark Vodka teamed up with Z107.5 morning hosts Foz and Michaela to hunt down a new wave of fun and unforgettable prizes. From an authentic Harlem Globetrotters uniform in a custom frame, to a Lee Greenwood guitar signed by the legend himself, and even a specialty cooler for pints of Blue Shark Vodka, the quirky daily gifts kept the community guessing. The culminating twelfth day prize? An all-expense-paid trip for two to Fenway Park, featuring a behind-the-scenes tour and a chance to spend an inning in the iconic Announcer’s Booth. With every winner, the “Foz In The Morning Show starring Michaela” saw waves of happiness and excitement, inspiring listeners to dream bigger and cherish shared laughter.
Building on this festive energy, this year aims even higher. Now, with two new special hard-working (yet fun-loving) partners and creative surprises, The 12 Days of Christmas 2025 promises daily doses of hope and happiness for everyone tuning in. With the combined creative forces of Blue Shark Vodka, Coastal Kia, Perry’s Emporium, and Sunrise Radio, listeners can expect surprises that are truly out of the box and all about fun with some eye-opening prizes for listeners. More partners, more prizes, and more good cheer, all designed to make Wilmington mornings brighter and keep the holiday spirit alive.
As we count down to Christmas, we invite all of Wilmington to join us—whether by entering to win, sharing in the laughs on-air, or simply feeling the joy that radiates across the city. Together, let’s make this holiday season unforgettable, turning ordinary days into extraordinary memories and kindling hope in every heart. Tune in to Z107.5 for your chance to win—and to join in the laughter as the countdown to Christmas delivers something to smile about each day. More details on the 12 Days of Christmas will be disseminated soon.
Contact
Daytoon Distributors, Inc.
Mark Bloomquist
336-420-8060
www.bluesharkvodka.com
bloomy99@aol.com
Mark Bloomquist
336-420-8060
www.bluesharkvodka.com
bloomy99@aol.com
