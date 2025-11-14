Hourglass Fashions Launches Curated Bundle Collections to Simplify Plus-Size Style
Premium fashion brand introduces complete outfit solutions designed for confident, effortless dressing across three markets.
Raleigh, NC, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hourglass Fashions, a direct-to-consumer plus-size fashion brand, today announced the launch of its curated bundle collections, designed to eliminate the frustration of mix-and-match styling while delivering premium quality and truly inclusive sizing.
The new collections feature six carefully curated bundles—including the signature Chic Bundle, which pairs a flattering plus-size Batwing Dress with classic Snowd Riding Boots for versatile style that transitions seamlessly from work to weekends. Each bundle combines complementary pieces that work together effortlessly, addressing one of the most common challenges faced by plus-size shoppers: finding complete, coordinated outfits that fit beautifully and reflect personal style.
"My sister and I created Hourglass Fashions because we were tired of settling for less when it came to plus-size fashion," said Sharon Bradley, Co-Owner of Hourglass Fashions. "Our bundles aren't just about convenience—they're about giving plus-size women access to the same level of curation, quality, and style confidence that's always been available in straight-size fashion."
What Sets Hourglass Fashions Apart:
Six curated outfit bundles spanning work, weekend, and special occasions
Comprehensive size charts with detailed measurements for confident online shopping
Multi-market accessibility with localized currency for US, UK, and Canada customers
Editorial-quality imagery that showcases real style, not just products
Premium fabrics and construction typically reserved for luxury brands
The collections range from the Business Basics Bundle for professional settings to the Holiday Party Glam Bundle for seasonal celebrations, with each bundle offering value compared to purchasing pieces separately.
All collections are available now at www.hourglassfashions.com with international shipping to the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.
About Hourglass Fashions
Hourglass Fashions is a premium plus-size fashion brand committed to providing stylish, high-quality apparel and curated outfit solutions for confident women. Launched in 2025, Hourglass Fashions focuses on inclusive sizing, accessible shopping experiences, and editorial-level presentation, serving customers across North America and the UK.
Contact
Hourglass FashionsContact
Sharon Bradley
919-813-8931
https://www.hourglassfashions.com
