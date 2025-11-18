Fairview Inn Unveils Upgraded Guest Rooms Featuring Smart Entertainment and Expanded Kitchenette Options
Fairview, Canada, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fairview Inn, the 40-room boutique hotel located in the heart of Fairview’s downtown, is pleased to announce two major enhancements to its guest experience: the installation of the state-of-the-art TiVo® Stream entertainment system—transforming every television into a smart TV—and the expansion of fully equipped kitchenette rooms across the property.
Beginning this month, guests staying in Fairview Inn’s upgraded rooms will enjoy seamless access to the TiVo Stream platform, offering live TV, on-demand streaming, and cloud DVR capabilities. This new feature is designed to meet the needs of both business travellers and leisure guests seeking modern, flexible in-room entertainment.
Complementing this technology upgrade, the hotel has also increased the number of rooms offering full kitchenettes. These enhanced rooms include a microwave, full-size refrigerator, sink, and generous counter space with cooking range—ideal for extended stays, work crews, and visitors who prefer the comfort and convenience of preparing meals in their own space.
“We want our guests to feel at home the moment they arrive,” said General Manager Harry. “With more kitchenette options and entertainment that’s just a click away, we’re giving our guests the freedom to relax, recharge, and enjoy Fairview on their own terms.”
These ongoing improvements reflect Fairview Inn’s commitment to providing warm, modern, and comfortable accommodations. Conveniently located at 10413 110 Street, the hotel continues to serve families exploring northern Alberta, business travelers, work crews, and local residents seeking quality lodging for visiting guests.
About Fairview Inn
Nestled in Alberta’s Peace Country, Fairview Inn is a welcoming 40-room hotel offering 24-hour front-desk service, complimentary parking, pet-friendly room options, and newly enhanced entertainment and kitchenette amenities—combining local hospitality with elevated comfort for every guest.
