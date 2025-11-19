Author Donna Shade's New Audiobook, "Laddie the Lucky Dog," is a Charming Story That Follows an Adventurous Collie Named Laddie on His Grand Journey Away from Home
Recent audiobook release “Laddie the Lucky Dog” from Audiobook Network author Donna Shade is a captivating tale that centers around Laddie, a collie who wanders off his farm and is suddenly kidnapped. Eager to be reunited with his owners, Laddie sets out to return home, vowing never to venture outside the farm again.
Monterey, CA, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Donna Shade, a long-term resident of California and a small animal veterinarian, has completed her new audiobook, “Laddie the Lucky Dog”: a riveting tale that centers around a young collie who wanders off the farm and must find his way back home.
“Laddie, a young smooth collie, is probably one of the luckiest dogs in the whole world,” writes Shade. “One crisp fall morning, Laddie wandered off the family farm and was kidnapped and taken many miles away. He was terrified, and all he could think about was how he was going to get home. Then a uniformed officer appeared and rescued him and drove him back home. Laddie vowed he would never leave the farm again by himself.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Donna Shade’s new audiobook is a heartwarming children's story that is perfect for anyone who loves animals, delivering a delightful story of the special love and trust shared between humans and their pets.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Laddie the Lucky Dog” by Donna Shade through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
