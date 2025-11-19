Author Donna Shade's New Audiobook, "Laddie the Lucky Dog," is a Charming Story That Follows an Adventurous Collie Named Laddie on His Grand Journey Away from Home

Recent audiobook release “Laddie the Lucky Dog” from Audiobook Network author Donna Shade is a captivating tale that centers around Laddie, a collie who wanders off his farm and is suddenly kidnapped. Eager to be reunited with his owners, Laddie sets out to return home, vowing never to venture outside the farm again.