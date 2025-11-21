One Delicious Day, Two Unforgettable Events - Savor Boca Centennial Celebration
Savor Boca on Dec. 6 at Mizner Park brings the community together to celebrate Boca’s Centennial with a lively scavenger hunt and a self-guided tasting tour featuring 15 restaurants and specialty shops. Produced by Savor Our City™, the event offers food, cocktails, connection, and a festive way for companies, locals, and visitors to enjoy the season.
Boca Raton, FL, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Boca Raton turned 100 this year, and the city’s most delicious celebration is just around the corner. On Saturday, December 6, 2025, Mizner Park became the ultimate destination for locals and visitors to come together for Savor Boca™: A Centennial Celebration—a one-day, two-part experience blending friendly competition, culinary discovery, and community pride.
Produced by Savor Our City™, this signature event includes a commemorative tasting passport with bites from 15 area restaurants and specialty shops including Belladukes, Poke Jay, Ramen Lab, Just Baked, Kapow, Max’s Grille, Yard House, Eddie V’s, American Social, Spirits & Spice, Serena Pastificio, Pure Green Juice, Corvina Seafood, La Mesa Café Bistro and Cosa Duci Italian Deli & Bakery.
“We’ve designed this to be the ultimate afternoon out,” says Denise Righetti, Founder and Chief Foodie Officer of Savor Our City™ who was recently featured on CBS 12 to discuss the event. “It’s the perfect holiday outing for companies, a thoughtful client appreciation gift, or a chance for individuals to meet new people while exploring the city in a fun and meaningful way.”
Two Signature Events, One Incredible Day
Morning: Centennial Scavenger Hunt
10:00 AM – Registration Opens
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM – Scavenger Hunt in Mizner Park
Grab your teammates, lace up your sneakers, and get ready for a lively photo adventure throughout Mizner Park. Participants will follow clues celebrating the city’s people, places, and hidden gems while snapping creative pics and competing for prizes (and serious bragging rights).
Afternoon: Self-Guided Tasting Tour
1:00 PM – Check-In Opens
1:30 PM – 4:30 PM – Tasting Tour Begins
As the afternoon unfolds, guests will sip and savor their way through 15 restaurants & specialty shops featuring Downtown Boca’s favorite restaurants and specialty shops. In keeping with the Centennial spirit, guests will enjoy “Cocktails Through the Decades,” a playful mix of vintage-inspired libations from the 1920s to today, paired with signature bites that showcase the city’s evolving food scene.
For those who prefer a curated experience, a VIP Guided Tasting Tour offers skip-the-line access to elevated tastings at 4 select restaurants and insider insights at every stop.
A Day Full of Flavor, Fun & Community
Attendees can look forward to:
• A playful, photo-driven scavenger hunt through Mizner Park
• Signature bites and handcrafted cocktails across 10+ tasting stops
Poke Jay; Ramen Lab; Belladukes; Just Baked; Kapow; Max’s Grille; Yard House; Eddie V’s American Social; Spirits & Spice; Serena Pastificio; Pure Green; Corvina Seafood; La Mesa Café Bistro; Cosa Duci Italian Deli & Bakery
• A walkable, social afternoon experience perfect for friends, families, and teams
• Swag bags, prizes, and giveaways
• Limited VIP guided tastings for a more exclusive experience
Beyond the fun, Savor Boca™ supports Brain Bowl Events, helping raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research and local caregiving initiatives.
Get Involved
This one-day-only celebration invites everyone to take part:
- Become a sponsor and amplify your brand presence
- Donate prizes or swag items
- Volunteer on-site and be part of the action
- Register your team for the scavenger hunt
Visit SavorBoca.com for tickets, sponsorship opportunities, volunteer sign-ups, and FAQs.
Follow @SavorOurCity on social media for sneak peeks, featured partners, and exclusive giveaways leading up to the big day.
Media Contact:
Denise Righetti
Savor Our City™
denise@savorourcity.com
Produced by Savor Our City™, this signature event includes a commemorative tasting passport with bites from 15 area restaurants and specialty shops including Belladukes, Poke Jay, Ramen Lab, Just Baked, Kapow, Max’s Grille, Yard House, Eddie V’s, American Social, Spirits & Spice, Serena Pastificio, Pure Green Juice, Corvina Seafood, La Mesa Café Bistro and Cosa Duci Italian Deli & Bakery.
“We’ve designed this to be the ultimate afternoon out,” says Denise Righetti, Founder and Chief Foodie Officer of Savor Our City™ who was recently featured on CBS 12 to discuss the event. “It’s the perfect holiday outing for companies, a thoughtful client appreciation gift, or a chance for individuals to meet new people while exploring the city in a fun and meaningful way.”
Two Signature Events, One Incredible Day
Morning: Centennial Scavenger Hunt
10:00 AM – Registration Opens
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM – Scavenger Hunt in Mizner Park
Grab your teammates, lace up your sneakers, and get ready for a lively photo adventure throughout Mizner Park. Participants will follow clues celebrating the city’s people, places, and hidden gems while snapping creative pics and competing for prizes (and serious bragging rights).
Afternoon: Self-Guided Tasting Tour
1:00 PM – Check-In Opens
1:30 PM – 4:30 PM – Tasting Tour Begins
As the afternoon unfolds, guests will sip and savor their way through 15 restaurants & specialty shops featuring Downtown Boca’s favorite restaurants and specialty shops. In keeping with the Centennial spirit, guests will enjoy “Cocktails Through the Decades,” a playful mix of vintage-inspired libations from the 1920s to today, paired with signature bites that showcase the city’s evolving food scene.
For those who prefer a curated experience, a VIP Guided Tasting Tour offers skip-the-line access to elevated tastings at 4 select restaurants and insider insights at every stop.
A Day Full of Flavor, Fun & Community
Attendees can look forward to:
• A playful, photo-driven scavenger hunt through Mizner Park
• Signature bites and handcrafted cocktails across 10+ tasting stops
Poke Jay; Ramen Lab; Belladukes; Just Baked; Kapow; Max’s Grille; Yard House; Eddie V’s American Social; Spirits & Spice; Serena Pastificio; Pure Green; Corvina Seafood; La Mesa Café Bistro; Cosa Duci Italian Deli & Bakery
• A walkable, social afternoon experience perfect for friends, families, and teams
• Swag bags, prizes, and giveaways
• Limited VIP guided tastings for a more exclusive experience
Beyond the fun, Savor Boca™ supports Brain Bowl Events, helping raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research and local caregiving initiatives.
Get Involved
This one-day-only celebration invites everyone to take part:
- Become a sponsor and amplify your brand presence
- Donate prizes or swag items
- Volunteer on-site and be part of the action
- Register your team for the scavenger hunt
Visit SavorBoca.com for tickets, sponsorship opportunities, volunteer sign-ups, and FAQs.
Follow @SavorOurCity on social media for sneak peeks, featured partners, and exclusive giveaways leading up to the big day.
Media Contact:
Denise Righetti
Savor Our City™
denise@savorourcity.com
Contact
Savor Our CityContact
Denise Righetti
561-576-7884
savorourcity.com
Denise Righetti
561-576-7884
savorourcity.com
Categories