Todd Wilson Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Bangor, ME, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Todd Wilson of Bangor, Maine, has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in construction.
About Todd Wilson
Todd Wilson is a structural steel estimator at Conxtech. Wilson works in the construction industry, where his expertise encompasses construction and building, specifically commercial and heavy civil structures. He is involved with supplying, fabricating, and erecting structural steel on a national scale.
Notably, Wilson has contributed to significant projects such as the I10 widening project in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Providence Everett Regional Medical Center Tower, and the Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland, Oregon.
Wilson received an associate of science degree from Northern Maine Vocational Technical Institute. In his spare time, he enjoys hunting, fishing, and farming.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Todd Wilson
Todd Wilson is a structural steel estimator at Conxtech. Wilson works in the construction industry, where his expertise encompasses construction and building, specifically commercial and heavy civil structures. He is involved with supplying, fabricating, and erecting structural steel on a national scale.
Notably, Wilson has contributed to significant projects such as the I10 widening project in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Providence Everett Regional Medical Center Tower, and the Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland, Oregon.
Wilson received an associate of science degree from Northern Maine Vocational Technical Institute. In his spare time, he enjoys hunting, fishing, and farming.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories